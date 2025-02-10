One Of America's First Indoor Shopping Centers Is A Crystal Palace With Vintage Elegance In The Midwest
It's always exciting to shop on vacation and bring home memorabilia from the place you visited, especially in unique locations like Miami's scenic waterfront open-air mall. However, Cleveland takes a consumer's experience to the next level in what's nicknamed the "Crystal Palace." It's not only a vision to see, but it's quite historical, too. The Arcade is the first indoor shopping center in America, built in 1890, and it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1975. It's a point of interest for tourists and locals and is only about a 20-minute car ride from the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
After its $60-million renovation project in 2001, the mall now has a charming sophistication, and its antique, regal interior looks like it belongs on a film set back in Old World Europe. Its opulent skylight ceiling nearly resembles the interior of the Musée d'Orsay in Paris. There aren't many shops in the mall today — just a spa, art gallery, post office, and few other stores and restaurants — but when it was first built, it did have one notable tenant, Thomas Edison. The Edison Phonograph and Kinetoscope Parlor was there from 1890 until 1902. Today, the vision for the area is to be an entertainment focal point that people will flock to.
The Arcade's past elite events and what the mall serves as today
In the 20th century, The Arcade was the place to be in the evenings. Picture an elegant venue straight out of "The Great Gatsby." Large-scale events were hosted among the marble interior as lamps illuminated the mood. While parts of Ohio are known for being budget-friendly, over a century ago, Euclid Avenue, next to Cleveland's Crystal Palace, was once considered more expensive than New York's Fifth Avenue. With elegance surrounding the space, the parties hosted here brought big names to the location. For example, in 1895, the venue hosted the National Convention of Republican Clubs, drawing the future president William McKinley.
Today, the mall doubles as a hotel. The Hyatt Regency Cleveland is found within the gorgeous space, with prices starting at over $160 a night at the time of this writing. With a user rating of 4.3 stars on Google, visitors claim The Arcade is a treat to visit around the holidays. The space looks like a scene out of a storybook, as the ornate building features a large Christmas tree.
Dining spots and things to do at The Arcade
It's safe to say The Arcade has modernized from its history. Its few restaurants keep up with the present while giving a nod to the past. You can check out cute coffee spots like Rising Star Coffee Roasters or grab breakfast at the Hyatt's 1890 Restaurant. There is also an 1890 Lounge, where you can grab a cocktail and relish in the old treasure. The shopping center also has a pizza spot and a small market.
Around The Arcade, there are plenty of things to do, as well. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, The House of Blues, and Progressive Field are all less than a mile away. So, if you come to Cleveland to see the city's art scene or sports teams, you can take a quick walk over to see The Arcade or even spend the night in the historic building. After your visit, check out a hidden hiking haven full of one-of-a-kind stone art just outside the city.