One Of America's First Indoor Shopping Centers Is A Crystal Palace With Vintage Elegance In The Midwest

It's always exciting to shop on vacation and bring home memorabilia from the place you visited, especially in unique locations like Miami's scenic waterfront open-air mall. However, Cleveland takes a consumer's experience to the next level in what's nicknamed the "Crystal Palace." It's not only a vision to see, but it's quite historical, too. The Arcade is the first indoor shopping center in America, built in 1890, and it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1975. It's a point of interest for tourists and locals and is only about a 20-minute car ride from the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

After its $60-million renovation project in 2001, the mall now has a charming sophistication, and its antique, regal interior looks like it belongs on a film set back in Old World Europe. Its opulent skylight ceiling nearly resembles the interior of the Musée d'Orsay in Paris. There aren't many shops in the mall today — just a spa, art gallery, post office, and few other stores and restaurants — but when it was first built, it did have one notable tenant, Thomas Edison. The Edison Phonograph and Kinetoscope Parlor was there from 1890 until 1902. Today, the vision for the area is to be an entertainment focal point that people will flock to.