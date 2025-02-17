South Carolina's 'Garden Of The Gods' Is A Blue Ridge Mountain Trail City Brimming With Southern Charm

Late spring, summer, and early fall are the obvious times of year to visit Walhalla, South Carolina, when the weather is warmer and the foliage is in bloom, so be sure to pack your hiking boots and sunscreen if you intend to hit the trails. Chief among the attractions for hiking are Yellow Branch Falls, the iconic waterfalls which are an absolute must-see for visitors to Walhalla. The trailhead, which includes a parking lot, is a 10-minute drive northwest of Walhalla, and the moderate route through the forests goes for about 1.5 miles before you hit the falls. Meanwhile, the Blue Ridge Railroad Historic Trail five miles north of town is a moderately difficult 2.5-mile out-and-back route which takes in two more points of interest: the picturesque Issaqueena Falls Waterfall, which is found just south of the trailhead, and Stumphouse Mountain Middle Tunnel, an eerie but family-friendly tunnel which cuts a quarter of a mile into the mountain itself. Both attractions are situated in the 440-acre Stumphouse Park, with paid parking. Walhalla will also soon be connected to the end of the Palmetto Trail, a 500-mile hiking and biking path all the way to Awendaw that offers you some of the most beautiful sights in the state (at time of writing, 380 miles of it are open for public use).

For mountain bikers, Walhalla is a paradise. The Stumphouse Mountain Bike Park located just west of Issaqueena Falls Waterfall is described as "state-of-the-art" biking facility with 10 miles of routes for both beginner and experienced bikers, with new routes opening all the time.