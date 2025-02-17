South Carolina's 'Garden Of The Gods' Is A Blue Ridge Mountain Trail City Brimming With Southern Charm
South Carolina's Oconee County is a lush green oasis of outstanding natural beauty, with the Blue Ridge Mountains providing the area with an abundance of wonders including breathtaking waterfalls, sprawling lakes, and cooling rivers. The county seat is Walhalla, a city founded in 1850 which today is known as the "Main Street to the Mountains."
Just under 60 miles from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport — a drive along the I-85 S and US-123 S takes just over an hour – Walhalla makes a perfect base from which to explore the natural glory of Oconee County, where hiking and biking trails abound. (Here are our safety tips to know before your first solo hike.)
The city itself is also full of charm. Walhalla has many great restaurants serving hearty meals and Southern specialties. It is also brimming with culture and nightlife, making Walhalla a great place to recuperate after a long day on the trails.
Exploring the Blue Ridge Mountains from Walhalla
Late spring, summer, and early fall are the obvious times of year to visit Walhalla, South Carolina, when the weather is warmer and the foliage is in bloom, so be sure to pack your hiking boots and sunscreen if you intend to hit the trails. Chief among the attractions for hiking are Yellow Branch Falls, the iconic waterfalls which are an absolute must-see for visitors to Walhalla. The trailhead, which includes a parking lot, is a 10-minute drive northwest of Walhalla, and the moderate route through the forests goes for about 1.5 miles before you hit the falls. Meanwhile, the Blue Ridge Railroad Historic Trail five miles north of town is a moderately difficult 2.5-mile out-and-back route which takes in two more points of interest: the picturesque Issaqueena Falls Waterfall, which is found just south of the trailhead, and Stumphouse Mountain Middle Tunnel, an eerie but family-friendly tunnel which cuts a quarter of a mile into the mountain itself. Both attractions are situated in the 440-acre Stumphouse Park, with paid parking. Walhalla will also soon be connected to the end of the Palmetto Trail, a 500-mile hiking and biking path all the way to Awendaw that offers you some of the most beautiful sights in the state (at time of writing, 380 miles of it are open for public use).
For mountain bikers, Walhalla is a paradise. The Stumphouse Mountain Bike Park located just west of Issaqueena Falls Waterfall is described as "state-of-the-art" biking facility with 10 miles of routes for both beginner and experienced bikers, with new routes opening all the time.
Relaxing in Walhalla, South Carolina
The name Walhalla is a German derivation of the ancient Norse name for "Garden of the Gods." Indeed, the town has had a strong German presence since the mid-19th century. Arguably October is the best time of year to visit, as the town hosts its own German-style Oktoberfest celebrations, meaning music, beer, and wurst in abundance. But the truth is you're likely to enjoy yourself in friendly Walhalla whatever time of year you visit. Restaurants and bars in the city include the Stumphaus Taproom, a craft beer bar which also serves everything from elegant tapas to hearty burgers, as well as delicious classic cocktails. They also hold regular live music concerts and trivia nights. Meanwhile, family owned 3 Amigos Mexican Grill specializes in eye-catching Latin fare, offer plenty of vegetarian options, and host a budget-friendly Taco Tuesday.
On days when the weather excludes the option of hitting the trails, there is still plenty to see in Walhalla. Soak up some history at Oconee History Museum and the Museum of the Cherokee in South Carolina, or check out the work of local artists at End of the Road Studios, nestled in a historic family farm.
