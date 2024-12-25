Aruba's Best Resorts For Families, According To Travelers

A safe travel destination and a Caribbean island that's protected from hurricanes, Aruba is a fabulous destination for any traveler in search of sun, sand, and sumptuous seas. It's also an island that is easy to reach, with direct flights from multiple U.S. cities. What visitors will find in this country that's part of the Kingdom of The Netherlands is a wide range of places to stay, from simple inns to grand, beachfront resorts. Thanks to the ease of access from America, and the enviably low crime that makes it one of the safest Caribbean islands for a stress-free vacation, Aruba is a smart destination for families.

And thankfully, there are plenty of great places to stay for families. Travelers can choose from international hotel brands that have built up a loyal following, or local resorts that have made a name for themselves on the island and beyond. To find the pick of the bunch, we studied blogs and reviews to shortlist the best family-friendly resorts.