Aruba's Best Resorts For Families, According To Travelers
A safe travel destination and a Caribbean island that's protected from hurricanes, Aruba is a fabulous destination for any traveler in search of sun, sand, and sumptuous seas. It's also an island that is easy to reach, with direct flights from multiple U.S. cities. What visitors will find in this country that's part of the Kingdom of The Netherlands is a wide range of places to stay, from simple inns to grand, beachfront resorts. Thanks to the ease of access from America, and the enviably low crime that makes it one of the safest Caribbean islands for a stress-free vacation, Aruba is a smart destination for families.
And thankfully, there are plenty of great places to stay for families. Travelers can choose from international hotel brands that have built up a loyal following, or local resorts that have made a name for themselves on the island and beyond. To find the pick of the bunch, we studied blogs and reviews to shortlist the best family-friendly resorts.
Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort
Families looking for a manageable, intimate property would do well to consider this resort. The hotel has only 72 rooms, though they vary in size and layout. Some are compact studios, while others are spread out over the purview of suites. Whatever the accommodation choice, however, all have a bright, beach-style sensibility, an appropriate vibe considering its proximity to Eagle Beach. Some rooms come with A-frame ceilings that give them an open, airy feel and colorful bed throws and skirts imbue the accommodations with a tropical atmosphere.
Rooms feature kitchenettes, perfect for families looking to cook homemade meals. The property is equally good for families with pets, as four-legged friends are welcome. "We rented a one-bedroom suite which was truly fantastic for the three of us. Every morning we awoke to the beautiful hues of the ocean, the glorious sunrise and the incredible breeze that blows through," wrote a contributor on Tripadvisor. "If you want a serene, relaxing, beautiful boutique family friendly resort, then this is the place for you."
Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino
Even though this resort has a casino, it offers a hospitality product that appeals to many different types of travelers, as this Google commenter noted. "The staff was so friendly and very helpful. Beautiful location, clean and just overall amazing for singles, couples and families." The resort sits on the sands of Palm Beach, the stretch of beachfront with the most tourist development on the island. Adults who don't want to be surrounded by kids can book a stay at the adults-only Tradewinds Club section of the property.
For everyone else, the main resort is very family-friendly. Rooms come in a range of set-ups, and some can sleep four people, perfect for many families. Local excursions that can be arranged by the concierge include tours on a jeep or a sailing trip aboard a catamaran that includes stops for snorkeling. Kids, and adults, who want a sweet treat late at night can drop by Gelato & Co., located in the lobby and open until midnight.
Barceló Aruba
The waterfront all-inclusive left one Tripadvisor traveler wanting for nothing. "From the day we arrived to the day we left...it was the greatest vacation...the food, the bar service is the best...and the family-friendly atmosphere is the best...the pool and beach area is spotless." Families will certainly enjoy the beach activities and the option to enroll the youngsters in the kids' clubs. Activities and games by the pool are offered from late morning every day, and by mid-afternoon, the action moves to the beach.
Families can look forward to movie nights twice a week at the kids' club, and there's even a kids' disco throughout the week. Adults can take in a show at the theater, which could be anything from a live band to an acrobatic troupe. All of the property's 373 rooms come with their own outdoor space like a terrace or a balcony, with fine perches from which to enjoy the sea views and the sunsets (the property faces west).
Divi Aruba
You can enroll your young ones at this resort's kid-friendly Sea Turtles Club. Offered to kids aged from four to 12, it promises youngsters a wide roster of activities. This can range from dyeing T-shirts to playing bingo. Since the resort is all-inclusive, food is always part of the package, and the restaurants serve kid favorites like burgers and pizzas. "Best resort I have been to so far," mentioned a Google contributor.
"Kind, friendly and helpful staff. Huge resort with easy access to shuttles to go around, good food and multiple options to choose from." The property supplies families with enough to keep them entertained. They can scale new heights on the climbing wall, explore the island on the resort's bicycles, and try pool volleyball. After a day on the run, families will be able to retire to rooms with views that range from the garden to the sea.
Divi Dutch Village Resort
"What we liked the most is that this Divi is a family-friendly and for any age resort," explained a commenter on Google. "We see many families but also plenty of couples and mostly you don't feel cramped in at the beach or any spot since the resort has so much room to offer that sometimes you don't even see guests." Finding things to do isn't hard at this property. Guests will find tennis courts, a rock-climbing wall by the beach, and three swimming pools (one has a swim-up bar).
Travelers who purchase certain types of all-inclusive packages will have access to multiple Divi resorts on the island. This allows them to eat at many different restaurants — from American to Italian to grilled specialties — and take free shuttles between the properties. Rooms at the resort have soothing color schemes, though often feature splashes of blue on artwork, linens, or carpets that recall the blues of the nearby sea.
Eagle Aruba Resort
Water babies will love this resort. Families can choose from three main pools, or the sands of Eagle Beach, which is just out front. "Our kids loved the pool with the slide," noted one Tripadvisor commenter. "I highly recommend this resort as an affordable, family-friendly and well-located place to stay in Aruba. We are already planning our return trip for next year!" The pools each weave a different ambiance. The waterfall pool has a curving shape and a series of cascades at one end where bathers can unwind beneath the falling rapids.
The other bathing options are the waterslide pool, and the adult pool, while toddlers have their own splash pool that is partially shaded. Life-size chess game boards add a bit of whimsical fun to the family experience. For some local flavor, the resort stages a carnival night every Wednesday, where colorfully dressed dancers perform on stage while a local brass band bangs out rhythmic tunes. Room options extend all the way up to those with three bedrooms, ideal for a larger family.
Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino
Guests at this Palm Beach resort can easily soak up the outdoors from the comfort of their room since every accommodation comes with a balcony or patio. Some add a view of the clear Caribbean Sea to the mix. The resort spreads over 15 acres and has its own section of beachfront. Families can splash around in the shallows, or take a paddle board out to explore a little further from the shore. Also by the beaches are s'mores sessions and movies by the sea. The property also provides two pools.
The North Pool is more lively, the place where aqua aerobics and volleyball take place regularly, while the South Pool is much more sedate. Wildlife lovers will love to interact with the property's clutch of rescued birds. Overall, the experience at this hotel wowed a reviewer on Google. "Beautiful and clean beach area, as well as pool and restaurants. We loved this place overall, it is also located in a great area. Family-friendly, great staff."
Holiday Inn Resort
Free bike rentals are one of the perks of this resort in Palm Beach. They are available every day from 9 a.m. to 4.30 p.m., and this is just one of the ways that families can stay active during their stay. Visitors will encounter a range of things to do at the Activity Center, the hub of all things outdoorsy. It is where you'll find ping pong tables, tennis courts, and even a mini-golf course. But it's not the only spot where active guests can get their fix. At and around the pools, or in the courtyard, a host of other options avail themselves to travelers.
These include pilates, aqua aerobics, and yoga. "Very family friendly, I loved that I could sit in the beach chairs and watch my kids in either the ocean or the pool," remarked a contributor on Google. Kids can also participate in the kids club, aimed at youngsters aged 4-11, and packed with games, special events, and a roster of activities. Guests with a sweet tooth can get their fix of iced delights at Gelato da Passeggio.
Hotel Riu Palace Aruba
Another property on Palm Beach, this all-inclusive has kayaks for guests to use, a great way for families to bond on vacation. The resort is huge, with more than 400 rooms, and offers a solid selection of facilities and amenities. Guests looking to beat the heat can plunge into either of the outdoor pools, while youngsters have their own kiddie pool where they can frolic. The beach is handsomely stocked with beach umbrellas and loungers, with a long stretch of sand open to guests.
Fitness fanatics might hit the gym, try a game or two of beach volleyball, or maybe tackle the water on a paddleboard or kayak. The activity-rich formula was a hit with a reviewer on Tripadvisor. "Our family loved playing pool and ping pong in the sports bar, working out in the gym and going for long swims in the ocean." Meal times allow guests to choose from many cuisines. These range from Japanese to Italian, to large breakfast spreads where chefs supply live cooking presentations. Families might also enjoy the ice cream parlor, another place to cool down on hot, sunny days. As if to reinforce the family-friendly ambiance of this property, spring break groups aren't allowed to stay there.
Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa and Casino
"The Hyatt is walking distance from stores, shops, bars, clubs, and local restaurants," noted a Tripadvisor commenter. "This is a family friendly hotel...they have a kids/family pool." In fact, a number of rooms at the resort are designed with families in mind. Some accommodations on the third and fourth floors can be connected, allowing families to wander in and out of each other's living spaces. The Resort View Family Suite is 850 square feet in size, features two bedrooms, and has a separate space for kids that includes a bunk bed.
The resort has two pools, though you are likely to find families only at the Activity Pool. It has a water slide, and a swim-up snack stand, a fun experience for youngsters. The Trankilo pool is only for adults, and has a more tranquil ambience, as the name suggests. Kids can learn the island's unique language of Papiamento at Camp Hyatt Watapana, a camp for children aged four to 12. They'll also build sandcastles (what screams "vacation" more than making a sandcastle?), go on treasure hunts, and spend some time in the pool.
Marriott's Aruba Surf Club
What's not to love about a resort with a lazy river, which is what you will find at this resort. "The Marriott Surf Club is especially geared towards families," explained a contributor on Google. "It has an amazing array of pools and splash pads for children of all ages that are very enjoyable, as well as beachfront access to Palm Beach." The focus on being near the water is evident from the array of options open to guests. At the Flip Flop Beach Bar, where the atmosphere is as relaxed as the name suggests, guests can order drinks and bites like tacos, salads, and burgers.
Beach volleyball is another diversion, as is the variety of pools and water facilities — including the Blue Water pool which has a slide, the lazy river, the Tidal Pool, and the Children's Pool. Youngsters will find peers at the Matey's Hall Activity Center or the hangout spot known as The Den. For large families, vacation villas are the most suitable accommodation choice. They have up to three bedrooms and come with complete kitchens and spacious dining spaces
Playa Linda Beach Resort
Palm Beach is truly one of Aruba's natural gems, a six-mile ribbon of soft, white sand. (As an aside, travelers should also check out the island's Baby Beach, the most family-friendly in the Caribbean). This is where you'll find this property whose family pool is a hub of fun activity. For starters, it is a great place to have a leisurely splash, but it is also the site of pool aerobics and rousing rounds of bingo on its deck. Adults can also retire to the adult pool for some quiet time, or the entire family can head to the beach, where thatched umbrellas offer shade from Aruba's warming rays.
The resort has 215 rooms, all suites, divided among nine types. Large family groups might opt for the 2,000-square-foot townhouse that can sleep up to eight people. "Always an incredible vacation at the Playa Linda, it is the most family friendly hotel on the island," beamed a Tripadvisor commenter. "Wonderful staff, great location, so many restaurants and shops nearby."
Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort
This resort is like two destinations in one. The main hotel is in the pulsing center of Oranjestad, the capital of Aruba, and a short drive from the airport. This is where visitors will locate the accommodations, the casino, and some of the dining outlets. There's also the Renaissance Marina Hotel, a property within the property which is set aside only for adults. Aruba, after all, is a great destination for a stress-free romantic vacation. And yet, a short water taxi ride from the resort, visitors will enter a world that feels a million miles away.
The private Renaissance Island, a long-skinny barrier island with fine beaches and a few restaurants, paints a picture of a tropical getaway. And, better yet, it is home to several flamingos, how cool is that? Guests of the resort have free access to this private island, a place where the sand is inviting, and the setting is sensational. "Whether you stay at the family friendly or adult only side, you won't be disappointed!" declared a contributor on Google.
Tamarijn Aruba
A sister property to Divi Aruba, separated from it by a common beach, this resort has king rooms that come with a sofa bed, perfect for kids. "My family loved the oceanfront rooms and the closeness of everything," said a Tripadvisor poster. "The beach is on the smaller side, but there is a long stretch of beach between the Divi and the Tamarijn that are for the guests. Beautiful waters, great views and the friendliest people." Guests can expect to find rooms with contemporary furnishings and updated bathrooms, and each comes with a private outdoor space.
Among the accommodation choices are the Pool View Studio Suite which can sleep four, or the Pool View Two-Bedroom Suite which unravels over two stories, and can handle six people overnighting. Families will not lack entertainment. Among the options are a karaoke party, performances of synchronized swimming, circus shows, and dancers performing traditional Aruban dances. The thrill-seekers might also enjoy the fire limbo shows. As at the Divi Aruba, young ones can kick back at the Sea Turtles Club.
Methodology
The Caribbean island of Aruba moored a short distance off the coast of Venezuela, is a fantastic destination for families — and these resorts are an easy way to make your Aruba vacation unforgettable. Aruba itself is easy to get to from the U.S., has little crime, and promises excellent weather and warm seas all year round. And if you follow our ultimate guide for planning the perfect trip to Aruba, what could go wrong?
To track down the best resorts in Aruba for families, we judiciously studied blogs like Reddit, and sources such as U.S. News & World Report, as well as the official Aruba tourism site. As a way to further understand what makes these properties stand out, we sourced comments from former guests who posted their opinions on TripAdvisor and Google.