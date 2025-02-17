Florida's 'Premier Arts Experience' Is An Immersive Retro Entertainment Destination Of Unique Exhibits

Florida is often associated with sun-soaked beaches and nightlife, but beyond the flip-flops and frozen cocktails, there's a thriving arts scene waiting to be explored. Nowhere is this more apparent than in St. Petersburg, a city of award-winning beaches and a vibrant downtown brimming with creativity. From world-class museums to bold street murals, St. Pete embraces artistic expression at every turn. One of its crown jewels is the Salvador Dalí Museum, where the architecture is as stunning as its art. For those seeking a more interactive, local experience, though, there's a place that takes Florida's quirky culture to new heights: FloridaRAMA.

Located in the Warehouse Arts District, FloridaRAMA has been called "Tampa Bay's premier arts experience" by That's So Tampa. This high-tech, multimedia art exhibition is a wonderland of neon lights, infinity mirrors, soundscapes, and one very unforgettable shrimp-shaped disco ball. The space also houses a café and bar. More than 75 artists collaborated to bring its dreamlike rooms to life, creating an experience that is equal parts art installation and retro-futuristic playground.

As co-founder Liz Dimmitt told Fox 13 News, "We really focus on celebrating weird, whacky, wonderful Florida, so we mean the people, the history, the art, the animals." That's exactly what makes Florida such an unforgettable destination — its blend of history, kitsch, and artistic reinvention, all eccentrically encapsulated in FloridaRAMA.