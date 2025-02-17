Florida's 'Premier Arts Experience' Is An Immersive Retro Entertainment Destination Of Unique Exhibits
Florida is often associated with sun-soaked beaches and nightlife, but beyond the flip-flops and frozen cocktails, there's a thriving arts scene waiting to be explored. Nowhere is this more apparent than in St. Petersburg, a city of award-winning beaches and a vibrant downtown brimming with creativity. From world-class museums to bold street murals, St. Pete embraces artistic expression at every turn. One of its crown jewels is the Salvador Dalí Museum, where the architecture is as stunning as its art. For those seeking a more interactive, local experience, though, there's a place that takes Florida's quirky culture to new heights: FloridaRAMA.
Located in the Warehouse Arts District, FloridaRAMA has been called "Tampa Bay's premier arts experience" by That's So Tampa. This high-tech, multimedia art exhibition is a wonderland of neon lights, infinity mirrors, soundscapes, and one very unforgettable shrimp-shaped disco ball. The space also houses a café and bar. More than 75 artists collaborated to bring its dreamlike rooms to life, creating an experience that is equal parts art installation and retro-futuristic playground.
As co-founder Liz Dimmitt told Fox 13 News, "We really focus on celebrating weird, whacky, wonderful Florida, so we mean the people, the history, the art, the animals." That's exactly what makes Florida such an unforgettable destination — its blend of history, kitsch, and artistic reinvention, all eccentrically encapsulated in FloridaRAMA.
A whimsical, tech-infused journey of lights, sound, and shrimp
FloridaRAMA is the brainchild of Liz Dimmitt, who drew inspiration from immersive artists like Yayoi Kusama. When she launched the exhibition in 2021, she worked alongside Mikhail Mansion, a tech innovator whose expertise in computer programming infused the space with moving televisions, scent machines, and interactive elements that push the boundaries of traditional art. Spanning over 20 uniquely designed rooms, FloridaRAMA is an adventure in itself. Guests can follow a nonlinear narrative, uncover hidden scavenger hunts, and interact with the exhibits in ways that make each visit one-of-a-kind. One Tripadvisor reviewer described it as "absolutely magical, bringing together a whimsical, mermaid, retro motel story."
The installations themselves are a maximalist homage to Florida's offbeat charm. "Pretty much every corner and crevice is covered in art that you are encouraged to engage with," Sarah Hardin, FloridaRAMA's digital marketing and content manager, stated in Opal Collection. Visitors can see a spaceship modeled after a Twistee Treat ice cream stand — a tribute to a classic Florida chain. Another room is dedicated entirely to shrimp, with a giant shrimp cocktail sculpture and a shrimp disco ball honoring the state's massive seafood industry. One room is filled with miniature dioramas capturing quintessential Florida scenes, from the lush Everglades teeming with gators and crocs to the neon-lit motels of Old Florida that once lined Highway 1. Every installation reimagines Florida's kitschiest, most iconic imagery through an artistic lens, transforming roadside nostalgia into something wondrous.
Tips for planning your FloridaRAMA visit
For those making the trip to FloridaRAMA, the closest airport is St. Pete-Clearwater International. Once you land, it's a quick 15-minute drive to St. Pete's artsy, walkable downtown and the Warehouse Arts District where FloridaRAMA awaits. Before or after the retro artistic journey, you can grab a casual bite nearby at URBAN Brew and BBQ, Cappy's Pizzeria, or The Burg Bar & Grill.
Visitors may want to time their trip around one of FloridaRAMA's lively events. The space hosts everything from hands-on craft workshops to family-friendly dance parties, drag performances, and even matchmaking nights. Whether you're looking for an artsy date night or a creative afternoon with the kids, there's something for everyone. Before you leave, don't forget to swing by the gift shop, where Florida souvenirs and locally made art pieces offer a chance to take home a piece of the experience. A shrimp disco ball for your living room might be impractical, but a funky, one-of-a-kind keepsake is a Florida memory worth holding onto.
FloridaRAMA is open Thursday through Monday, with general admission priced at $27 for adults. However, Florida residents, students, military members, children, and groups can snag discounted tickets.