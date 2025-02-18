A Charming College Town In Kansas Is Beloved For Architecture, Museums, And Nostalgic Eateries

College towns are often vibrant places with youthful energy, downtown areas to explore, fun restaurants and cafés, museums, and notable architecture. Fort Scott, Kansas, is a pocket-sized gem with everything you could hope for in a college town, as it is smaller than the artsy college town of Columbia, deemed the "Athens of Missouri." Fort Scott's charming, 9-block downtown historic district is lined with a mix of well-preserved buildings in a variety of architectural styles, including Beaux-Arts, Queen Anne, and Victorian. Here, you'll find eateries, shops, a historic hotel, and a museum that's part of Fort Scott Community College (FSCC).

In a town of around 7,500 people, FSCC was founded in 1919 and has 1,617 students. While there are other museums in town, the Gordon Parks Museum at FSCC chronicles the work and life of the pioneering African-American photographer, filmmaker, author, and composer born in Fort Scott. Parks is perhaps best known for his photojournalism coverage of the Civil Rights movement for Time, as well as being the first Black director of a major U.S. film ("The Learning Tree," 1969) and also the director of the popular 1971 movie, "Shaft."

About five hours south of Ames, Iowa, the underrated city that's home to Iowa State University, Fort Scott is in the southeastern part of the state. Fort Scott has a municipal airport, but the best hub to fly into is about 95 miles north in Kansas City.