The Quieter Alternative To Bali Where You Can Escape The Crowds On Serene Sandy Island Beaches

Gili Trawangan (aka Gili T) is the largest and most vibrant island, perfect for social travelers. Here, you'll find plenty of buzzing beach bars, live music, and a diverse dining scene. While it was formerly famous as a party place, Gili T has definitely mellowed over the past few years. Bar crawls now lead to breezy tiki bars, and touches of boutique luxury can be found throughout the island.

Gili Meno is the smallest and most untouched of the three, perfect for honeymooners or those seeking a more secluded escape. While you'll be pressed to find anything resembling nightlife here (which is definitely not a bad thing), there are a few chic boutique hotels and luxury villas to make your stay extra comfy. Most days on Gili Meno are best spent lazily lounging around, but there are a few attractions you won't want to miss: "Nest" is an underwater artwork by Jason deCaires Taylor that features 48 life-size figurines in a circle on the ocean floor. It's an eerie and stunning attraction for many snorkeling trips. There's also a turtle sanctuary where you can see species from around the islands.

Gili Air is perhaps our favorite. There are laid-back, serene vibes mixed with a healthy heaping of activities and action. Gili Air also has a more authentic ambiance, with more family-run businesses throughout the island. Here, you can hop into a yoga class or a dive session — Gili Air and Gili T have some incredible diving sites — and unwind with a cold cocktail in a bean bag, watching the sky change colors to the soothing sounds of live music. There's also an array of lodging and dining options for every budget and preference, making it easy to plan the trip of your dreams.