The Quieter Alternative To Bali Where You Can Escape The Crowds On Serene Sandy Island Beaches
Picture crystal-clear waves whose ripples sparkle like a million little diamonds and sunsets that illuminate the entire sky in pretty pastel hues. Nestled off the coast of Lombok (Bali's uncrowded sister with the same tropical beauty) lies the most majestic little family of islets called the Gili Islands. Just a few hours by boat from Bali, the Gili Islands offer a much more tranquil escape. While the popular Indonesian island of Bali is one of our favorite places, with endless swarms of motorbikes and the artsy jungle enclave of Ubud, crowds dominate the scene. The Gilis are exactly what you'd think paradise looks like — no cars, no traffic, and loads of natural beauty.
Gili Trawangan, Gili Meno, and Gili Air are a group of three postcard-perfect islands offering some of the most epic displays of natural beauty you'll ever see. As soon as your foot touches the sand, it's easy to see why the Gili Islands are pretty much perfect. Whether you're looking to nosh on freshly caught seafood with amazing views or embrace your very best beach bum life, the Gilis need to be your next island getaway. While all three islands boast incredible coastlines, crystal-clear waters, and cozy beach bars, each island has its own vibe.
Exploring all three Gili Islands
Gili Trawangan (aka Gili T) is the largest and most vibrant island, perfect for social travelers. Here, you'll find plenty of buzzing beach bars, live music, and a diverse dining scene. While it was formerly famous as a party place, Gili T has definitely mellowed over the past few years. Bar crawls now lead to breezy tiki bars, and touches of boutique luxury can be found throughout the island.
Gili Meno is the smallest and most untouched of the three, perfect for honeymooners or those seeking a more secluded escape. While you'll be pressed to find anything resembling nightlife here (which is definitely not a bad thing), there are a few chic boutique hotels and luxury villas to make your stay extra comfy. Most days on Gili Meno are best spent lazily lounging around, but there are a few attractions you won't want to miss: "Nest" is an underwater artwork by Jason deCaires Taylor that features 48 life-size figurines in a circle on the ocean floor. It's an eerie and stunning attraction for many snorkeling trips. There's also a turtle sanctuary where you can see species from around the islands.
Gili Air is perhaps our favorite. There are laid-back, serene vibes mixed with a healthy heaping of activities and action. Gili Air also has a more authentic ambiance, with more family-run businesses throughout the island. Here, you can hop into a yoga class or a dive session — Gili Air and Gili T have some incredible diving sites — and unwind with a cold cocktail in a bean bag, watching the sky change colors to the soothing sounds of live music. There's also an array of lodging and dining options for every budget and preference, making it easy to plan the trip of your dreams.
How to get to the Gilis & activities around the islands
There are two ways to get to the Gili Islands. If you're coming from abroad, you'll fly into Ngurah Rai International Airport, aka Denpasar International Airport (make sure you have your tourist visa, necessary health forms, and tourist tax payments). From there, you can take a fast boat from Padang Bai; it takes around two hours, and tickets start at around $20. Another option is to fly into Lombok and take the land and sea transfer. Once you've reached your island of choice, you can easily hop around via public boat. It's an easy, quick, and cheap way to check out all the different islands.
After you've landed in your ideal destination, there are plenty of things to do and see. Since none of the islands allow motorbikes or cars, you should start by renting a bike to explore, as there are plenty of paved paths, and it's the easiest way to get around. Snorkeling and scuba diving are probably the biggest activities on the islands, and the coastlines are literally lined with dive shops. In addition to the underwater sculptures, there are a few shipwrecks and coral reefs where you can swim with turtles and enjoy some pretty unique marine life (just make sure you avoid these mistakes if snorkeling for the first time). After an afternoon of activities, you can saunter on over to the beach bars and boutique restaurants for a fresh tropical smoothie and some freshly barbecued seafood. Just make sure you stake out the perfect place to catch the sunset — it's one of the main events every evening.