A Utopian Coastal California Community Is A Wild Rustic Time Capsule From The Groovy 1960s

As the perfect coastal-rural spot to unplug from the world, Sea Ranch is home to just over 1,200 residents, and most of the homes in its tiny 10-mile radius along Highway 1 are privately owned. Sea Ranch Lodge, a newly renovated compound of guest rooms, dining spots, and shopping that is one of the oldest buildings in the town, serves as the area's singular "hotel" of sorts. However, half of the houses in Sea Ranch are rented as vacation homes, with some available on popular rental sites like Airbnb. So, while a visit to this planned community requires some research and foresight, it is accessible to the public. Those who rent a home in Sea Ranch also have access to the town's curated amenities, including a community tennis court, golf course, and private trails.

While Sea Ranch has a private airstrip, the closest commercial airport is the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, about 59 miles from the town. The best (and most iconic) way to reach this destination is via California's Highway 1. The town's coastal, remote location was inherent to its identity, and one of its charms nowadays is just how off-the-beaten-path it remains.

A visit to Sea Ranch would not be complete without touring one of the area's most distinctive buildings: the Sea Ranch Chapel, a nondenominational building tucked away in the woods that features unique stained-glass designs, a naturally whimsical exterior, and fairytale-like interiors. Nature lovers must also visit the Gualala Point Regional Park, a spot perched on coastal bluffs that has the perfect view of Sea Ranch.