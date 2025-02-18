The Authentic, Under-The-Radar Desserts Rick Steves Says To Seek Out While In Italy

Travel pro Rick Steves has given us plenty of advice over the years, but when he talks about food, you know you're in for a treat. He's doled out valuable tips, like looking for a TV in a restaurant to find an authentic local eatery in Italy and not visiting tourist trap restaurants that have multiple languages on the menu. He has also revealed that the place he ate the best meal of his life was in Tuscany. Now he has some recommendations for travelers headed for Italy about under-the-radar desserts to try.

On his website, Steves tells us to lift our heads out of our gelato cones for a second, saying, "In Italy, visitors headed to the gelato shops often overlook the country's tasty traditional cookies." He's got some mouth-watering cookie suggestions and even a specialty bakery he recommends. Steves says that the decades-old Biscottificio Artigiano Innocenti in Rome's Trastevere neighborhood is worth a visit for treats like baci di Giulietta (Juliet's kisses), which are vanilla meringue, and sospiri di Romeo (sighs of Romeo), which are hazelnut and chocolate cookies.

One reviewer on Yelp said of the place, "This is my third time going to Rome, and I always return to this bakery ... My favorite cookie is the Brutti ma Buoni and I returned a second time to get a bag for my mom and mother-in-law to take home." The name of these cookies means ugly but good. But don't let their appearance ward you off — these lumpy-looking cookies are made of hazelnut meringue and taste like a dream.