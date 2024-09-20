The European Destination Where Rick Steves Ate The Best Meal Of His Life
If you ask Rick Steves for restaurant recommendations in Europe, he could probably give you a full list off the top of his head without breaking a sweat. After all, the man has been traipsing around the continent since he was a teenager, turning his European escapades into a full-blown career. With all those years of putting together travel guides under his belt, you know he's got food tips galore — from the genius rent rule that can help you find authentic places to eat in Italy to the type of food you should order in Europe to save money while tasting more, he's got you covered. But ask him where he's had the best meal in his life and Steves only has one answer: Tuscany, where he got to partake in what is known as a "zero-kilometer" meal.
Sure, Tuscany is a dream destination for wine lovers and anyone obsessed with the famous Florentine steak, but for Steves, it's also where he got the privilege to enjoy a farm-to-table treat. Everything on his plate was pulled straight from the farm, perfectly in season, and fresh in a way that only comes from being grown right there. To top it off, the meal was served in a setting steeped in Tuscan culture, making it all the more memorable. Steves had this standout meal on a farm in Tuscany, where the food was as local as it gets and every bite left an impression — but not for the reasons you'd expect.
Rick loved his time at Villa Belsedere, owned by the Gori family
Rick Steves doesn't hide the fact that Italy is his number-one pick in Europe — and he's got his reasons. For one, it reminds him of his all-time favorite country (spoiler: it's India). But more importantly, it's where he claims to have had the best meal of his life. And no, it wasn't at some Michelin-starred joint. His top meal happened on a family farm in Tuscany called Villa Belsedere. In an interview with Travel + Leisure, Steves dished that the food wasn't even complicated or fancy — it was the history, the setting, and the family that made it all magical. "I'm thinking of a dinner I had on a farm in Tuscany — the Gori farm, Signora Gori," he said. "There were three generations at the table and six generations in the paintings around us. The food was simple, rustic, but it was all a good marriage. The meat and the cheese fit the wine, and it was just delightful."
Steves expanded on this experience in a video for Rick Steves' Europe Travel Guide, describing a meal of prosciutto, pecorino cheese, homemade pasta, and, of course, the family's own wine. "They call this a 'zero kilometer' meal — everything was produced locally," he said. "It's a classic Tuscan table: Simplicity, a sense of harmony, and no rush. ... Enjoyed with an elegant and welcoming noble family."
And just when he thought the meal was over, there was more. Steves also recalled how, after the food was cleared, the table turned into what he called a "chemical lab" of after-dinner drinks. "It's more little digestifs and liqueurs," he shared with the outlet. "The conviviality, the community, the discussion, the togetherness — that's what makes it."
Rick Steves is also a big fan of 'personality'driven' eateries
A "best meal" is one thing, but when it comes to picking a "best restaurant," Rick Steves has a clear winner: Bobo's Antica Trattoria da Tito in Florence. Just like his beloved Villa Belsedere, Steves doesn't rave about this place solely for the food. It's the whole experience, particularly the lively vibe, that sealed the deal for him.
In his blog, Steves calls out tourists for shortchanging themselves by sticking to the typical touristy spots instead of venturing just a few steps beyond them. "It's funny to me how travelers are disinclined to walk just 5 minutes away from the tourist zone to find a restaurant filled with locals (not tourists) that offers double the joy, taste, and memories," he wrote. "At Antica Trattoria da Tito in Florence you pay about $10 per plate." And while that's relatively pocket-friendly, the dishes aren't to scoff at, either. In a vlog, Steves chats with Bobo, the owner, who explains the different types of sirloin on the menu, including one made from beef raised on Tuscan soil and another seasoned with custom-blended herbs.
But for Steves, what really makes this place stand out is the people behind it. "My favorite restaurants in Europe have a common thread. They're run by people who love their work," he said in another vlog. According to him, that's what makes Italian spots so much better than their U.S. counterparts. "The quality of ingredients is unbeatable, the local life-loving crowd creates an unmatchable ambience, the power of the owner's personality keeps the energy right," he penned on his site. "And the terroir of actually eating after the foreplay of a day in Tuscany is something you can't get anywhere but here."