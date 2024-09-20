The European Destination Where Rick Steves Ate The Best Meal Of His Life

If you ask Rick Steves for restaurant recommendations in Europe, he could probably give you a full list off the top of his head without breaking a sweat. After all, the man has been traipsing around the continent since he was a teenager, turning his European escapades into a full-blown career. With all those years of putting together travel guides under his belt, you know he's got food tips galore — from the genius rent rule that can help you find authentic places to eat in Italy to the type of food you should order in Europe to save money while tasting more, he's got you covered. But ask him where he's had the best meal in his life and Steves only has one answer: Tuscany, where he got to partake in what is known as a "zero-kilometer" meal.

Sure, Tuscany is a dream destination for wine lovers and anyone obsessed with the famous Florentine steak, but for Steves, it's also where he got the privilege to enjoy a farm-to-table treat. Everything on his plate was pulled straight from the farm, perfectly in season, and fresh in a way that only comes from being grown right there. To top it off, the meal was served in a setting steeped in Tuscan culture, making it all the more memorable. Steves had this standout meal on a farm in Tuscany, where the food was as local as it gets and every bite left an impression — but not for the reasons you'd expect.