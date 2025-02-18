'Alabama's Prettiest Town' Is A Shaded Riverfront Gem With Magnolia Trees, A Cozy Inn And Fresh Gulf Seafood
For some, a vacation is all about exploring world-class attractions and amenities. For others, a vacation is all about slowing down and appreciating the finer things in life. If you're one of the latter, you may want to book a trip to a place where time seems to stand still (in a good way) and you're far away from the hustle and bustle of modern life. It's also a place that looks like a postcard, no matter where you are. That place is Magnolia Springs in the state of Alabama.
One of the main reasons for this town to earn the moniker of "Alabama's prettiest" is that it's situated along the Magnolia River. It's also home to countless magnolia, oak, and cypress trees, giving the entire area a verdant, almost fantastical vibe. Whether you're looking to sit next to the water, read a book at a world-class bed and breakfast, or indulge in fresh Gulf seafood, Magnolia Springs has it all.
Why Magnolia Springs is Alabama's prettiest town
If you're a big fan of nature, you'll understand why Magnolia Springs is considered the prettiest place in the state as soon as you set foot in it. Greenery abounds around every corner, to the point where it feels like the city is practically hidden among the trees. Only about 800 people live in Magnolia Springs full-time, making it a quaint and quiet town where you can focus your mind and find inner peace.
One of the crown jewels of the town is the Magnolia Springs Bed and Breakfast, which is practically in the center of the map. As you approach the hotel, you'll feel like you're entering another world where Southern comfort is more than just a saying; it's a way of life. As you pass under the canopy of overhanging trees, you may wonder whether you'll ever want to leave. And while the B&B isn't the cheapest accommodation, it's better than staying in an Airbnb.
The river is another fabulous feature of the town and makes a trip to Magnolia Springs worthwhile. One of the best places to see the river is at Magnolia Landing, which offers a wooden boardwalk to get you up close and personal with the water. But the river isn't just a pretty feature — it's also functional. The town of Magnolia Springs claims it's the only one in the U.S. that uses the river as a mail route.
What to do when visiting Magnolia Springs
As you might imagine, Magnolia Springs isn't necessarily a place you visit to "do" things. It's a place that allows you to sit back and watch the world go by. It doesn't have any major attractions or infrastructure. Instead, it's a quiet slice of life that can act as an escape from the modern world. That said, there are options to avoid total boredom, whether you're here for the weekend or longer. The best way to reach Magnolia Springs is to fly into either Mobile or Pensacola and drive to town (it's about 45 minutes from Mobile and an hour from Pensacola by car).
As far as dining goes, the best place to get Gulf seafood is Jesse's Restaurant. Both lunch and dinner are spectacular, with menu options like crawfish mac and cheese, pan-seared redfish, or diver scallops. You can also indulge with steak or oysters if you're feeling fancy. Outside of Jesse's, there's Boggy's southern-style buffet in nearby Foley or Fish River Grill in either Foley or Gulf Shores.
Speaking of Gulf Shores, it's also one of Alabama's most underrated cities and offers pristine beaches and access to the Gulf coastline. So if you want more than just a river to dip your toes into, you can drive about half an hour south and be on the beach. Or you could take a ferry from Mobile to the nearby paradise Dauphin Island.