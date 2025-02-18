'Alabama's Prettiest Town' Is A Shaded Riverfront Gem With Magnolia Trees, A Cozy Inn And Fresh Gulf Seafood

If you're a big fan of nature, you'll understand why Magnolia Springs is considered the prettiest place in the state as soon as you set foot in it. Greenery abounds around every corner, to the point where it feels like the city is practically hidden among the trees. Only about 800 people live in Magnolia Springs full-time, making it a quaint and quiet town where you can focus your mind and find inner peace.

One of the crown jewels of the town is the Magnolia Springs Bed and Breakfast, which is practically in the center of the map. As you approach the hotel, you'll feel like you're entering another world where Southern comfort is more than just a saying; it's a way of life. As you pass under the canopy of overhanging trees, you may wonder whether you'll ever want to leave. And while the B&B isn't the cheapest accommodation, it's better than staying in an Airbnb.

The river is another fabulous feature of the town and makes a trip to Magnolia Springs worthwhile. One of the best places to see the river is at Magnolia Landing, which offers a wooden boardwalk to get you up close and personal with the water. But the river isn't just a pretty feature — it's also functional. The town of Magnolia Springs claims it's the only one in the U.S. that uses the river as a mail route.