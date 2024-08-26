Experience The Best Of The Gulf Coast More Affordably At This Alabama Paradise

The Gulf of Mexico is a stunning place to visit. It's the largest gulf in the world and is home to all sorts of natural and cultural attractions including islands, pristine wilderness, beaches, forts, and shipwrecks. With such amazing sights, it's no surprise that it's a popular destination. Unfortunately, you can expect some pretty high prices to go along with the popularity.

One destination in particular, Dauphin Island, is an affordable option you can't find anywhere else. It's roughly an hour away from another stunning coastal escape in Alabama known as Gulf Shore, and offers impressive and comparable beach views, but for a cheaper cost and with fewer tourists to compete for space. Dauphin Island is a small piece of land just a few miles south of mainland Alabama.

It isn't large by any means. It's 14 miles long and even at its widest point is less than 2 miles wide, completely surrounding you by the gulf's water. Despite its rather small size, there is plenty to do, including exploring aquariums, bird sanctuaries, and historic sites. You also have the option to relax on the beach, swim in the gulf, and more. While this is an ideal destination for outdoor enthusiasts, those looking to relax on the beach and spend time in the ocean will also enjoy themselves.

