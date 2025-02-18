A Secret Weeklong Florida Outdoor Adventure Offers Crowd-Free Beaches In One Of America's Most Wild Places

There's so much to discover about the Florida Everglades. Locals will tell you that it was once a vast ecosystem spanning from south of Orlando all the way to the southern tip of Florida. Everything was connected by the once-unimpeded flow of freshwater, which slowly fed the marshes, cypress wetlands, coastal mangrove forests, and the estuaries to the south. Today, the Everglades National Park protects a tiny sliver of this area, yet it's still one of America's most endangered national parks. Most visitors see the sawgrass sloughs of the northern Everglades, but there's so much more to this beautiful area than that!

One part of the Everglades that few people experience is the beautiful coastal backcountry. It's made of thousands of islands divided by winding mangrove-lined creeks, bays of crystal-clear water, and deserted sandy beaches on the outer islands. The area is far from human civilization, and the amount of wildlife you'll see is breathtaking. There are fish jumping, dolphins chasing them, manatees munching on seagrass, both wild alligators and crocodiles living side by side, and birdlife like nowhere else.

There are no towns, roads, or hiking trails in the Everglades. It's one of the largest sections of pure wilderness on the Eastern Seaboard. To get into the backcountry, you need a small boat to explore the little creeks and shallow areas. Kayaking and canoeing are the best ways, although many have done it in small motor skiffs or pocket-sized sailboats. You can explore the area for a day or a week, depending on how much you want to see. If you want to see it all, then the 99-mile-long Everglades Wilderness Waterway is the adventure you seek.