Europe's Newest Sleeper Train Routes Provide Comfy Affordable Cabins To Amsterdam, Brussels, And More
One of the best things about vacationing in Europe is you can country-hop like it's no big deal. With nations packed so close together, you can go from one to the next in record time — by car, bus, train, or plane. But while budget flights sound like a steal (hello, $50 tickets), by the time you factor in those pesky baggage fees, airport stress, and the joy of getting to the airport two hours early, that "deal" starts looking a little less tempting. This is where trains come in — not just for the scenic views, but for the pure convenience. And sure, flying is fast, but there's a strong case for embracing the train life, and no, it's not just about the scenic views.
European Sleeper is one of those companies helping make overnight train travel cool again. As of February 2025, they've launched a 20-hour Brussels-to-Venice route (it runs from 5 p.m. to 2 p.m. the next day), hitting various cities along the way, including Eindhoven, Cologne and Munich, Innsbruck, and Bolzano and Verona. This is in addition to their existing Brussels-to-Prague line, which runs year-round through Antwerp, Rotterdam, Amsterdam, and Berlin. The Brussels-to-Venice route, however, is a limited-time deal as of this writing, running only from February to March 2025. But given the growing love for sustainable travel (and the fact that sleeper trains are just cool), it wouldn't be shocking if this sticks around for the long haul.
What makes this sleeper train especially enticing is the comfort and convenience it delivers. Not only do you wake up in a new destination, but you also get to enjoy hotel-like amenities on board — turning the journey itself into an experience worth savoring.
What to expect aboard the European Sleeper
Like most sleeper trains, European Sleeper knows you'll need a little comfort for your journey — after all, no one's signing up for a cross-country ride without some decent sleep. Their trains, fittingly called Good Night Trains, come with three cabin options. First, there's the Seats section — the cheapest and most basic option, which gets you six seats per compartment, potentially with strangers. Next is the Couchette, where you get six seats that can convert into beds, along with blankets, pillows, sheets, and mineral water. If you don't mind sharing the space, you might end up with some fellow passengers. There are women-only compartments, too, and you won't pay extra for that.
Now, if you're aiming for a little more luxury, the Sleeper compartment is where it's at. With a max of three rooms per compartment, this is where you'll find comfy mattresses with duvets, a table, and some privacy (the compartment is lockable). You'll get towels, toiletries, and even a wake-up call if you fancy it. There's a washbasin inside, plus breakfast, water, and a welcome drink included in your ticket. And yes, women-only compartments are an option, but if you'd rather keep the space to yourself (or your group), you can book the whole thing.
Price-wise, it's surprisingly reasonable: Seats start at €69 ($73), Couchettes at €139 ($146), and Sleepers at €239 ($251). If you're not in a Sleeper but still want breakfast, you can add it for €14 ($15) — expect yogurt, crackers, a bun, juice, and a hot drink, served 45 minutes before arrival. But if that's not enough, the train crew will happily sell you more treats. You can book tickets directly on European Sleeper's website or GreenCityTrip.