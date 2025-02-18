Europe's Newest Sleeper Train Routes Provide Comfy Affordable Cabins To Amsterdam, Brussels, And More

One of the best things about vacationing in Europe is you can country-hop like it's no big deal. With nations packed so close together, you can go from one to the next in record time — by car, bus, train, or plane. But while budget flights sound like a steal (hello, $50 tickets), by the time you factor in those pesky baggage fees, airport stress, and the joy of getting to the airport two hours early, that "deal" starts looking a little less tempting. This is where trains come in — not just for the scenic views, but for the pure convenience. And sure, flying is fast, but there's a strong case for embracing the train life, and no, it's not just about the scenic views.

European Sleeper is one of those companies helping make overnight train travel cool again. As of February 2025, they've launched a 20-hour Brussels-to-Venice route (it runs from 5 p.m. to 2 p.m. the next day), hitting various cities along the way, including Eindhoven, Cologne and Munich, Innsbruck, and Bolzano and Verona. This is in addition to their existing Brussels-to-Prague line, which runs year-round through Antwerp, Rotterdam, Amsterdam, and Berlin. The Brussels-to-Venice route, however, is a limited-time deal as of this writing, running only from February to March 2025. But given the growing love for sustainable travel (and the fact that sleeper trains are just cool), it wouldn't be shocking if this sticks around for the long haul.

What makes this sleeper train especially enticing is the comfort and convenience it delivers. Not only do you wake up in a new destination, but you also get to enjoy hotel-like amenities on board — turning the journey itself into an experience worth savoring.