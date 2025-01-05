The Ultimate 'Survival Guide' For A European Vacation

Families with small children, take note: European countries, especially the most popular ones–places like Italy, Spain, and France–don't tend to have kids menus. In these countries, eating well and having a varied palate is considered a part of the national culture, and children are expected to more or less eat the same things adults do. Thus, if traveling with small children, do not expect restaurants to cater to expectations of chicken nuggets and French fries as American restaurants do. In Eastern Europe, you're even less likely to find that kind of stuff.

For families with picky eaters, there is no easy solution. Apart from trying to introduce children to the kinds of foods they might face in the European destination of choice, there isn't much else to do apart from picking restaurants strategically to ensure they have something children might like. In places like Italy, some restaurants might be willing to make children the local version of a kids' meal, which would be something like pasta with meat sauce. But again, don't walk in expecting that, because it's up to the staff's discretion.

The major exception to the trend is Scandinavia. In Sweden, for instance, Travel + Leisure writer Kathryn Romeyn reported separate kids' menus with offerings like Swedish meatballs with gravy and lingonberries as well as potato-rich meals–all typical Swedish foods that still give children a local culinary experience without a potential tantrum. A menu from Norway is more traditional, featuring things like pasta and hamburgers.