The Underrated New York Spa State Park With Streamside Trails, Serene Mineral Springs, And Endless Beauty
You don't need to splurge on an overseas getaway to find luxurious destinations to soak in natural hot springs. Hidden in upstate New York is a paradise of healing mineral waters known as Saratoga Spa State Park. This extraordinary park is a designated National Historic Landmark that spans over 2,200 acres. It's located in the city of Saratoga Springs, nestled in the southern foothills of the Adirondacks, a region considered to be one of New York's best mountain ranges and a gateway to the outdoors. The park is most famously known for its concentration of mineral springs and for being the only destination east of the Rocky Mountains with naturally carbonated mineral waters. These waters were once thought to have powerful healing benefits; today, the springs attract visitors from all over seeking a relaxing getaway in nature. Beyond the mineral springs, Saratoga Spa State Park is a destination full of exquisite architecture, cultural attractions, and outdoor activities for visitors of all ages.
The nearest large city to Saratoga Springs is Albany, a history-rich gem with world-class museums and pristine beaches. The Albany International Airport serves as the perfect launchpad for out-of-state visitors to access Saratoga Springs and the surrounding Adirondacks region. Though you can easily experience the best of Saratoga Spa State Park and Saratoga Springs in a single weekend, you may want to take a few extra days to explore this picturesque territory and experience the best of Albany, a must-visit destination in its own right.
About Saratoga Spa State Park
Saratoga Spa State Park features classical architecture set against the backdrop of lush natural scenery, with countless gentle hiking trails that lead to forests, picnic areas, and natural mineral springs. In the winter, the trails are used for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. The Geyser Trail is among the most popular trails in the park, meandering for a little under three miles through forests alongside Geyser Creek. The trail eventually leads to the Geyser Island Spouter, a natural fountain surrounded by mineral rock that shoots up a steady stream of water.
Saratoga Spa State Park offers many ways to enjoy its refreshing waters, but the ultimate indulgence is at the Roosevelt Baths and Spa located on the park grounds. Established in the 1930s, the spa offers a hydrotherapy experience in the rejuvenating mineral waters along with all kinds of wellness, beauty, and relaxation treatments. Around the time that the spa first opened, it was believed that drinking the mineral spring water aided gastrointestinal issues and soaking in it could help with arthritis and improve circulation.
There's much more to discover at Saratoga Spa State Park beyond the healing power of its mineral springs. The park is home to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, one of the most renowned outdoor concert venues in the country. Other attractions include the Saratoga Children's Museum and the Saratoga Automobile Museum's collection of antique and classic cars. Be sure to visit in the summer to enjoy the park's expansive outdoor pool complex and championship golf courses. Treat yourself to some R&R with an overnight stay at the breathtaking Gideon Putnam Hotel located within the park.
Incredible things to do in Saratoga Springs
The city of Saratoga Springs is incredibly lively and picturesque, surrounded by the lush foothills of the Adirondack mountains. Its reputation as "the Queen of the Spas" dates back to the 19th century when the city was first established as a popular hub for health spa getaways, gambling, and thoroughbred horse racing. Today, Saratoga Springs brims with excellent restaurants, charming inns, galleries, cocktail bars, and shops along Broadway Street, a nationally designated historic district. The region is dotted with old Victorian and Colonial Revival architecture, enhancing the city's charm.
When in Saratoga Springs, make sure to pay a visit to the Saratoga Race Course, said to be the oldest organized sporting venue in the country. Experience the excitement of live racing during the summer, an American tradition for generations. Another crowning glory of Saratoga Springs is the beautiful Congress Park, spanning 33 acres with Greek Revival architecture and beautifully maintained gardens. In the summer, stroll amid fragrant blooms at the Yaddo rose gardens, influenced by the French and Italian Renaissance period.