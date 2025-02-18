The Underrated New York Spa State Park With Streamside Trails, Serene Mineral Springs, And Endless Beauty

You don't need to splurge on an overseas getaway to find luxurious destinations to soak in natural hot springs. Hidden in upstate New York is a paradise of healing mineral waters known as Saratoga Spa State Park. This extraordinary park is a designated National Historic Landmark that spans over 2,200 acres. It's located in the city of Saratoga Springs, nestled in the southern foothills of the Adirondacks, a region considered to be one of New York's best mountain ranges and a gateway to the outdoors. The park is most famously known for its concentration of mineral springs and for being the only destination east of the Rocky Mountains with naturally carbonated mineral waters. These waters were once thought to have powerful healing benefits; today, the springs attract visitors from all over seeking a relaxing getaway in nature. Beyond the mineral springs, Saratoga Spa State Park is a destination full of exquisite architecture, cultural attractions, and outdoor activities for visitors of all ages.

The nearest large city to Saratoga Springs is Albany, a history-rich gem with world-class museums and pristine beaches. The Albany International Airport serves as the perfect launchpad for out-of-state visitors to access Saratoga Springs and the surrounding Adirondacks region. Though you can easily experience the best of Saratoga Spa State Park and Saratoga Springs in a single weekend, you may want to take a few extra days to explore this picturesque territory and experience the best of Albany, a must-visit destination in its own right.