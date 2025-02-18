South Carolina's Oldest Inland City Is A Historic Walkable Beauty Full Of Art, Southern Charm & Horses

South Carolina is no stranger to historic cities. As one of the original 13 colonies, the Palmetto State is practically overflowing with history and heritage. From the happiest seaside town of Beaufort to the charming main street of Charleston, you can't go anywhere without running into a piece of the past. However, these places somewhat pale in comparison to South Carolina's oldest inland city, Camden.

What really sets Camden apart from other similar locales in South Carolina is how integral it was in the Revolutionary War. Today, you can stroll the battlefield where British Redcoats decimated American troops and tour the house where Lord Cornwallis established a temporary base of operations.

But history is just one of many compelling reasons to add Camden to your travel list. Horse enthusiasts will also appreciate the city's affection for equines, as it's also known as the "Steeplechase Capital of the World." That said, everyone can find something intriguing about Camden, regardless of their interests, so let's take a closer look at this historic city.