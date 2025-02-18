South Carolina's Oldest Inland City Is A Historic Walkable Beauty Full Of Art, Southern Charm & Horses
South Carolina is no stranger to historic cities. As one of the original 13 colonies, the Palmetto State is practically overflowing with history and heritage. From the happiest seaside town of Beaufort to the charming main street of Charleston, you can't go anywhere without running into a piece of the past. However, these places somewhat pale in comparison to South Carolina's oldest inland city, Camden.
What really sets Camden apart from other similar locales in South Carolina is how integral it was in the Revolutionary War. Today, you can stroll the battlefield where British Redcoats decimated American troops and tour the house where Lord Cornwallis established a temporary base of operations.
But history is just one of many compelling reasons to add Camden to your travel list. Horse enthusiasts will also appreciate the city's affection for equines, as it's also known as the "Steeplechase Capital of the World." That said, everyone can find something intriguing about Camden, regardless of their interests, so let's take a closer look at this historic city.
The exciting history behind Camden, South Carolina
When Camden was first settled in the 1730s, it was called Fredericksburg, and it was mostly settled by Quakers and other British colonists. By the 1750s, the name had changed to Pine Tree Hill, and the area was quickly becoming a large township, complete with stores, sawmills, a distillery, and other industrial development. Then, in 1768, as talk of American independence grew, the town renamed itself after Charles Pratt, First Earl Camden. Pratt was a supporter of the colonists' cause and believed Britain should leave them be.
During the Revolutionary War, Camden was the site of two major battles: the Battle of Camden and the Battle of Hobkirk Hill. The former was a resounding defeat for the Americans and could have shifted the tide of the war. However, American troops reorganized and pushed back against the British, forcing them to leave South Carolina and head north.
Today, you can visit the house where Lord Cornwallis stayed during his time here and witness reenactments of the legendary battle. The must-visit 107-acre Historic Camden Revolutionary War Site consists of a memorial, the Cornwallis house, a visitor's center, and various other wartime buildings, including historic homes and taverns. You can even ride in a covered wagon from the period to get an authentic glimpse into colonial life.
What to do when visiting Camden
If you're coming from other southern states, you can fly into Columbia and drive about 45 minutes to Camden. However, if you're coming from further away, the best option is to fly into the gorgeous city that blends European appearances with Southern charm, the one and only Charleston. From there, it's about two hours to reach Camden, so plan accordingly. The city itself is quite small and remarkably walkable; you can explore its main points of interest conveniently on foot.
Beyond its Revolutionary War history, Camden is also perfect for horse lovers. The Carolina Cup is an annual event with over 90 years of history that draws tens of thousands of attendees, and it's one of the biggest celebrations in the area. You can also visit the Steeplechase Museum and learn more about Camden's equine history. If you are coming for the Carolina Cup, keep in mind that hotels in the city book up months in advance. There's a mix of modern hotels, bed and breakfasts, and motor lodges available for booking in and around Camden.
But what if you're not into history or horse racing? Well, Camden is also home to numerous art galleries and studios. Most of these are concentrated along Broad Street (south of Dekalb Street), and they're perfect for when you need a visual treat. Local artists run the gamut from fine art (like the Rutledge Street Gallery) to wearable pieces (at Victoria Susan Wearable Art), so there's a diverse selection for you to browse. Best of all, the area is also home to various restaurants and cafes (like Sam Kendall's), so you can rest, recharge, and get a bite to eat between gallery viewings.