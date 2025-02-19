What You Need To Know About Spain's Latest Efforts To Combat Rampant Overtourism

In Spain, the tourism bubble has reached its bursting point. More than 88.5 million foreign tourists traveled to the European country in 2024 (via La Moncloa). It is second only to France in the ranking of the world's most visited destinations, and its tourism industry is still growing in leaps and bounds year after year. Looking solely at the economic figures, many argue that the €118 billion that tourism contributes to the Spanish economy is an overwhelmingly positive figure. Yet, they don't account for the impact of mass tourism on the Spanish people and the cities that they scarcely recognize anymore. Where people once built communities, they now find themselves surrounded on all sides by a swell of Airbnbs and holiday rentals.

Social media commentators have expressed their frustrations with the situation, which has worsened significantly over the past two decades. Redditor u/3rd_Uncle notes about Barcelona (one of the most visited cities in Spain), "There is a generation of people who grew up here who have never really be able to experience their own city centre." Similarly, u/Pitiful_Bug_1011 from Seville noted that bars and restaurants would rather cater to tourists willing to pay inflated prices over locals who want a quick drink or snack. After losing their city streets, seeing their beautiful destinations sadly ruined by overtourism, and facing skyrocketing prices adjusted for tourist pockets, protesters took to the streets in 2024 to chant, "Tourists go home."

Despite all of this, tourism numbers are still on the rise, and new measures are aiming to mitigate some of the damage. If you're planning a trip to Spain's elegant cities or Mediterranean shores, you'll need to know the details of these changes, from new tourism taxes to strict new policies on vacation rentals and holiday homes.