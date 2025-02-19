Rick Steves Calls This Seaside Destination Where Tourists Don't Trek 'Greece's Unspoiled Escape'
Featuring a heady blend of ancient historical sites, stunning vistas, and iconic food, Greece's must-visit destinations are unquestionably worth featuring on most travel bucket lists. However, the inevitable tourist crowds can sometimes put a damper on things. The good news is that the country features innumerable pockets where travelers looking to get off the beaten path can find unspoiled and authentic places. In fact, travel guru Rick Steves recommends Agios Ioannis, an uncrowded, underrated beach on the touristy island of Mykonos. However, to get far away from the crowds, Steves has a more rugged suggestion — the Peloponnese Peninsula.
On his website, the prolific travel writer says, "With its inviting towns, stunning vistas, a rich history, and welcoming people, the Peloponnesian Peninsula has it all. Yet it is one of least explored parts of Greece." Situated in Southern Greece and connected to the mainland by a rocky sliver, the Peloponnese Peninsula oozes history so iconic that the names of some of its towns are more often seen in Greek mythology than a travel itinerary. From the ancient era of the Trojan War to the Venetian, Ottoman, and Byzantine eras and much more, this rugged area surrounded by the azure waters of the Ionian, Aegean, and Mediterranean Seas is surprisingly unspoiled.
Make your way through the winding roads and ancient abandoned sites, enjoying the Greek sun and the delicious produce it nurtures. Since it is too vast to explore on foot and too jagged to make for a pleasurable trek, the best way to explore the peninsula is by making a base in some of its more lively towns and doing side trips by car.
Stop at Nafplio and Kardamyli, two of the Peloponnese Peninsula's most charming towns
Per Rick Steves, the peninsula's most alluring destination is unquestionably the town of Nafplio. It became the first capital of the newly formed nation of Greece in 1823 after the nation's independence from the Ottoman Empire. The town's history stretches back thousands of years and legend has it that the initial settlement was created by the son of the Greek god, Poseidon. The town is very walkable, especially when compared to the rest of this region, and features sandy beaches and laid-back eateries.
Places to explore include the three castles around the town's harbor, the Old Town, which dates back to the Medieval era, and the Turkish Mosques, one of which housed the first Greek parliament. The town's regal history isn't apparent and the general vibe mellow. Per Steves' website, "Nafplio also serves as a handy home base for touring the ancient ruins of Mycenae and Epidavros," which are some of the country's most iconic historical sites and date back to at least the 9th century BC.
From the eastern part of the peninsula where Nafplio is located, make your way across the jagged landscape to the town of Kardamyli on the opposite coast. The drive takes between 2-3 hours, and the town is a dream for those who enjoy slow travel. Devoid of big resorts, Kardamyli is the place to enjoy quaint local shops and tavernas. Steves put it best, saying "Though there's little to do here but unwind with some good food in the warm sun, most first-time visitors wish they'd planned a longer stay." Fun fact: It is said that during the Trojan War, King Agamemnon tried to bribe Achilles to fight by promising him the town of Kardamyli.
Making the most of your visit to the Peloponnese Peninsula and its Southern Mani region
Kardamyli is your gateway to the rugged southern portion of the Peloponnese Peninsula called Mani, which is dotted with uninhabited ancient towns that were beacons of civilization in their heyday. In the deep south on the eastern coast is the town of Monemvasia. "This remarkably romantic walled town is a museum of Byzantine, Ottoman, and Venetian history dating back to the 13th century," says Rick Steves on his website. While the Lower Town is still populated and forms a quaint coastal village, the Upper Town is largely abandoned and lies in the shadow of a massive fortress from the Byzantine era. "Imagining what it must have looked like centuries ago, atop this improbable rock high above the blue deep, is a key experience on any Peloponnesian visit," the expert wrote.
The drive time between Kardamyli and Monemvasia is between 2-3 hours, and a small detour will get you to the Cape Tainaron Lighthouse, which is the southernmost tip of Greece. The area is also home to an underground cave network said to be the entrance to Hades, the underworld in Greek mythology.
Both Kardamyli and Monemvasia have pocket-friendly accommodation options, with the latter being even cheaper to stay in due to its remote location. The Mediterranean climate of the region makes it pleasant to visit for most of the year except for the sweltering peak summer months between June and August, so plan your trip to one of Europe's most unspoiled regions accordingly. Since you're heading to relatively remote areas, remember to pack smartly for your road trip and prepare for the unexpected.