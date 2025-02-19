Rick Steves Calls This Seaside Destination Where Tourists Don't Trek 'Greece's Unspoiled Escape'

Featuring a heady blend of ancient historical sites, stunning vistas, and iconic food, Greece's must-visit destinations are unquestionably worth featuring on most travel bucket lists. However, the inevitable tourist crowds can sometimes put a damper on things. The good news is that the country features innumerable pockets where travelers looking to get off the beaten path can find unspoiled and authentic places. In fact, travel guru Rick Steves recommends Agios Ioannis, an uncrowded, underrated beach on the touristy island of Mykonos. However, to get far away from the crowds, Steves has a more rugged suggestion — the Peloponnese Peninsula.

On his website, the prolific travel writer says, "With its inviting towns, stunning vistas, a rich history, and welcoming people, the Peloponnesian Peninsula has it all. Yet it is one of least explored parts of Greece." Situated in Southern Greece and connected to the mainland by a rocky sliver, the Peloponnese Peninsula oozes history so iconic that the names of some of its towns are more often seen in Greek mythology than a travel itinerary. From the ancient era of the Trojan War to the Venetian, Ottoman, and Byzantine eras and much more, this rugged area surrounded by the azure waters of the Ionian, Aegean, and Mediterranean Seas is surprisingly unspoiled.

Make your way through the winding roads and ancient abandoned sites, enjoying the Greek sun and the delicious produce it nurtures. Since it is too vast to explore on foot and too jagged to make for a pleasurable trek, the best way to explore the peninsula is by making a base in some of its more lively towns and doing side trips by car.