Sydney's Futuristic Seafood Market Promises To Rival Its Opera House As An Iconic Tourist Mecca

The Sydney Fish Market's redevelopment is meant to elevate the icon to new heights, bringing in hundreds of millions of revenue dollars through tourism and industry after its completion. For that to happen, the market needs to look like a million bucks, and at this stage in its construction, it does. Its architectural centerpiece is a distinct wave-shaped and scale-patterned roof that pays homage to the market's heritage. Designed in collaboration with Australia-based architecture firms BVN and Aspect Studios, the site will be massive. The final four-story structure is expected to cover 580,000 square feet, with the fish market bookended by large plazas and amphitheater staircases.

"This building will serve many functions when it is completed: a vibrant fish market, an attractive amenity for the city, a cultural destination, an urban connector, and an inspiring icon along the world-renowned Sydney Harbour," Kim Herforth Nielsen, creative director at 3XN, said in a press release. Sitting on the water, the new market is set to become a centerpiece of Sydney's coastal experience, one that's enhanced by its proximity to some of the best beaches in all of Australia.

The new facility will feature more than 6,000 square meters of retail space. Most of that retail space has already been leased to several major hospitality names, like Trippas White (the group behind Bar 83, The Lookout, and more) and Luke Nguyen, a celebrity chef who is opening a "flagship Southeast Asian restaurant," according to the New South Wales Government. Other local culinary mainstays, like gelato shop Cow & the Moon, award-winning Malaysian restaurant Ho Jiak, and Vietnamese street-food vendor Banh Mi & Phin, are also set to open their doors there. Current Sydney Fish Market favorites transitioning to the new market include Getfish, Christies Seafood, and Claudio's Seafood.