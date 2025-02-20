An Unusual State Park Brims With Ancient Pictographs, Hoodoos, And The Best Rock Climbing In Texas

Upon your arrival in Hueco Tanks State Park and Historic Site, a park ranger will direct you to a 15-minute video orientation. Because of the historic and natural importance of Hueco Tanks, authorities have taken several measures to ensure its protection. One of these measures is only allowing up to 70 people to be in the self-guided wilderness area of the park at a time. Entrance into the park costs $7 a person and can be reserved up to three months in advance. If you wish to delve deeper into Hueco Tanks and get out of the self-guided area, you can book a guided tour.

However, if you don't want to book a tour, the self-guided area has plenty to do and includes the nearly 300-foot-tall North Mountain. This mountain offers more than 850 great climbing options ranging in difficulty level and styles. However, you will need to reserve a special North Mountain permit in advance through park authorities to access it. Luckily, North Mountain's hiking trails can be accessed without a permit, including the North Mountain Trail and Chain Trail. Both of these paths will lead you to pictograph and petroglyph sites, while also providing you with amazing views of the surrounding nature, basins, and hoodoo formations.

East Mountain, East Spur, and West Mountain are all mountains that can only be climbed with a guide and offer world-class bouldering experiences. The parks authorities own guiding services can be requested by calling the park ahead of time. On top of this, external guide companies are also available and can be booked online, including Blue Lizard Climbing and Yoga or Wagon Wheel Co-Opt. Be sure to bring your own gear and equipment and check for adequate weather conditions to fully enjoy your climb.