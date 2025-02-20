An Unusual State Park Brims With Ancient Pictographs, Hoodoos, And The Best Rock Climbing In Texas
When picturing the best rock climbing destinations in the United States, you might think of Colorado or other western states like Idaho, which has a spectacular reserve with world-renowned climbing and unmatched stargazing. However unusual spots, like Hueco Tanks State Park and Historic Site in Texas, are also a great choice for avid climbers and adventurers alike. With more than 860 acres of large boulders, steep rock slabs, low overhangs, and stunning hoodoo formations, visitors to Hueco Tanks State Park and Historic Site will be met with some of the best rock climbing in Texas and America. Plus, for those not into rock climbing, the site has over 1,500 years of ancient history depicted through pictographs and petroglyphs.
Located just 32 miles from El Paso, Hueco Tanks is both a National Historic Landmark and a State Archeological Landmark. The park gets its name from the basins or "huecos" scattered around the area where freshwater gathers after a rain. These basins have supported many different indigenous cultures across thousands of years as well as the surrounding wildlife and nature. While Hueco Tank's pictographs might not be one of America's largest rock art collection, like the Nine Mile Canyon in Utah, they continue to marvel researchers and visitors to the park alike. Besides rock climbing, Hueco Tanks visitors can partake in educational hiking tours, camping, and many other year-round activities. If you are coming from out of state, flying to El Paso International Airport is the best way to reach Hueco Tanks as it is only about 35 minutes away by car.
Exploring and climbing through Hueco Tanks State Park
Upon your arrival in Hueco Tanks State Park and Historic Site, a park ranger will direct you to a 15-minute video orientation. Because of the historic and natural importance of Hueco Tanks, authorities have taken several measures to ensure its protection. One of these measures is only allowing up to 70 people to be in the self-guided wilderness area of the park at a time. Entrance into the park costs $7 a person and can be reserved up to three months in advance. If you wish to delve deeper into Hueco Tanks and get out of the self-guided area, you can book a guided tour.
However, if you don't want to book a tour, the self-guided area has plenty to do and includes the nearly 300-foot-tall North Mountain. This mountain offers more than 850 great climbing options ranging in difficulty level and styles. However, you will need to reserve a special North Mountain permit in advance through park authorities to access it. Luckily, North Mountain's hiking trails can be accessed without a permit, including the North Mountain Trail and Chain Trail. Both of these paths will lead you to pictograph and petroglyph sites, while also providing you with amazing views of the surrounding nature, basins, and hoodoo formations.
East Mountain, East Spur, and West Mountain are all mountains that can only be climbed with a guide and offer world-class bouldering experiences. The parks authorities own guiding services can be requested by calling the park ahead of time. On top of this, external guide companies are also available and can be booked online, including Blue Lizard Climbing and Yoga or Wagon Wheel Co-Opt. Be sure to bring your own gear and equipment and check for adequate weather conditions to fully enjoy your climb.
Other activities to enjoy at Hueco Tanks State Park
There are many other activities for visitors to experience at Hueco Tanks besides climbing and hiking. Some of these include bird and wildlife viewing as the park is home to many interesting animals, like the burrowing owl, prairie falcon, coyote, and bobcat among many others. Two campgrounds, equipped with either water and electric stations or water only, are also available and ready to welcome visitors. For security reasons, you must check-in at the campgrounds before the park closes at sundown and leaving is not allowed until the park opens the next morning. Showers and restrooms are available. If you don't want to camp in the park, you can also camp outside at the Hueco Rock Ranch. If you are just making a day trip, then picnicking at one of Hueco Tanks' more than 10 shaded sites is also a good choice.
For those wanting to adventure further into the Texan wilderness, the stunning (and somehow not very busy) Guadalupe Mountains National Park stands just an hour and a half drive from Hueco Tanks. Another option could be to explore the Alamo Mountain area in New Mexico, where you'll be met with hiking paths crossing through desert canyons and volcanic formations. Either choice would complement your adventure quite nicely. Just don't forget your climbing gear, camera, and sunscreen.