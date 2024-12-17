America's Largest Collection Of Rock Art Is A Canyon Wonderland Out West With Ancient Marvels
Among the many canyons around the U.S., like this underrated Montana canyon in the Rockies or this Texas canyon that is less crowded than the Grand Canyon (but equally impressive), Nine Mile Canyon in Utah is a must-visit. It's particularly inviting for history buffs, archaeology enthusiasts, and anyone interested in Native American culture. Also known as "the world's longest art gallery," this canyon is home to a massive collection of ancient Indigenous art from the Fremont and the Ute peoples, with some of the panels dating back thousands of years. It is located just outside the city of Price in the eastern part of the state.
The art stretches across much more than 9 miles. The name is believed to come from a nine-member family of early settlers with the surname "Miles", and the canyon is actually 45 miles long. While there are many awe-inspiring destinations to see rock art in the U.S., there are more than 10,000 images in Nine Mile Canyon, making it one of the most notable collections you'll find anywhere.
The Fremont people were living in the area sometime around 1,000 AD, and much of the art on the canyon walls depicts images that have been interpreted as scenes of daily life, from religious practices to communal hunts and local wildlife. One of the most famous of these is The Great Hunt Panel, a collection of petroglyphs that looks like a large group of bighorn sheep and hunters with bows and arrows. The Ute people arrived in the area later, adding their own art to the collection sometime around the 16th century. Aside from the rock art scattered all along the canyon, the area also has some interesting remnants of historic villages and structures.
Make the most of your visit to Utah's Nine Mile Canyon
Nine Mile Canyon is just about 4 hours southeast from Salt Lake City, and the nearby town of Price is a good base for anyone needing accommodations in the area. There is also a place to stay in the canyon itself — Nine Mile Ranch — which offers cabins, "bunk-n-breakfast" rooms, and an RV and camping park. The ranch offers guided rock art tours, as well as guidebooks for those who prefer to explore on their own. The Carbon County Office of Tourism also offers a free audio guide available through the TravelStorys app. Just keep in mind that you likely won't have cell service in the canyon, so come prepared before you get there. Be sure to pack snacks and water, as this is a natural site without any amenities other than a few picnic tables and bathrooms.
Some of the rock art may be located up high or in areas hard to get to, so binoculars are recommended for seeing everything in detail. Some of the points of interest are also on private property, so keep an eye out for signs. Probably the biggest thing to keep in mind is that this is a treasured historical site, and messing with or defacing any of the canyon is illegal according to The Antiquities Act. So, pictures only — no touching!
Beyond exploring the canyon, history buffs may also want to check out the nearby Historic Coke Ovens, remnants of abandoned coal mining ovens that were put out of commission in 1958. About 4 hours south of Nine Mile Canyon is another unique geological area, the San Rafael Swell, which offers tons of outdoor activities and is home to beautiful vistas, diverse wildlife, and natural sandstone formations.