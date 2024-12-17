America's Largest Collection Of Rock Art Is A Canyon Wonderland Out West With Ancient Marvels

Among the many canyons around the U.S., like this underrated Montana canyon in the Rockies or this Texas canyon that is less crowded than the Grand Canyon (but equally impressive), Nine Mile Canyon in Utah is a must-visit. It's particularly inviting for history buffs, archaeology enthusiasts, and anyone interested in Native American culture. Also known as "the world's longest art gallery," this canyon is home to a massive collection of ancient Indigenous art from the Fremont and the Ute peoples, with some of the panels dating back thousands of years. It is located just outside the city of Price in the eastern part of the state.

The art stretches across much more than 9 miles. The name is believed to come from a nine-member family of early settlers with the surname "Miles", and the canyon is actually 45 miles long. While there are many awe-inspiring destinations to see rock art in the U.S., there are more than 10,000 images in Nine Mile Canyon, making it one of the most notable collections you'll find anywhere.

The Fremont people were living in the area sometime around 1,000 AD, and much of the art on the canyon walls depicts images that have been interpreted as scenes of daily life, from religious practices to communal hunts and local wildlife. One of the most famous of these is The Great Hunt Panel, a collection of petroglyphs that looks like a large group of bighorn sheep and hunters with bows and arrows. The Ute people arrived in the area later, adding their own art to the collection sometime around the 16th century. Aside from the rock art scattered all along the canyon, the area also has some interesting remnants of historic villages and structures.