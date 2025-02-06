A Spectacular Idaho Reserve Is A World-Renowned Rock Climbing Destination With Unmatched Stargazing

If you're looking for world-class rock climbing, states like Colorado, Montana, and Utah are probably the first places that come to mind. These locations offer quick access to the many scalable faces of the Rocky Mountains, making them wildly popular with climbers. However, one of the best spots in the country for rock climbing is actually tucked away in rural Idaho — and its name, City of Rocks National Reserve, is a dead giveaway that it's perfect for climbers.

Established in 1988 and encompassing over 14,000 acres, City of Rocks is a virtual playground for outdoor enthusiasts. The destination is a mecca for rock climbers, but it also boasts a litany of trails and campgrounds that make it easy for all sorts of explorers to enjoy a trip out into Idaho's wilderness. It's incredibly remote, too, so stargazing is a popular activity for overnight visitors.

Salt Lake City offers one of the biggest nearby airports at 170 miles away, with Boise being the second closest major airport at about 215 miles away. There's also a small regional airport 45 miles north in Burley. If you fly into Boise, be sure to explore Re-POP Gifts, an eclectic shop with vintage gems and bold new creations. Flights into some of these airports might be expensive, but camping at City of Rocks is relatively affordable — making this an excellent getaway for travelers who love venturing off the beaten path.