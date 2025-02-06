A Spectacular Idaho Reserve Is A World-Renowned Rock Climbing Destination With Unmatched Stargazing
If you're looking for world-class rock climbing, states like Colorado, Montana, and Utah are probably the first places that come to mind. These locations offer quick access to the many scalable faces of the Rocky Mountains, making them wildly popular with climbers. However, one of the best spots in the country for rock climbing is actually tucked away in rural Idaho — and its name, City of Rocks National Reserve, is a dead giveaway that it's perfect for climbers.
Established in 1988 and encompassing over 14,000 acres, City of Rocks is a virtual playground for outdoor enthusiasts. The destination is a mecca for rock climbers, but it also boasts a litany of trails and campgrounds that make it easy for all sorts of explorers to enjoy a trip out into Idaho's wilderness. It's incredibly remote, too, so stargazing is a popular activity for overnight visitors.
Salt Lake City offers one of the biggest nearby airports at 170 miles away, with Boise being the second closest major airport at about 215 miles away. There's also a small regional airport 45 miles north in Burley. If you fly into Boise, be sure to explore Re-POP Gifts, an eclectic shop with vintage gems and bold new creations. Flights into some of these airports might be expensive, but camping at City of Rocks is relatively affordable — making this an excellent getaway for travelers who love venturing off the beaten path.
The best rock climbing at City of Rocks
While another Idaho city, Wallace, has been dubbed the "Center of the Universe," climbers may find that City of Rocks caters more to their lifestyle. Featuring over 600 routes that run the gamut from beginner-friendly to extremely challenging, there's bound to be something for everyone to enjoy. You'll have to navigate seasonal closures for nesting raptors and obtain a permit if you plan on placing permanent anchors, but beyond that, you're free to climb to your heart's content.
Many of the most popular climbs in the national reserve can be found at Elephant Rock. Approach routes are quick and painless as you'll just need to walk a few steps from your vehicle, and you'll find climbs from the moderate Wheat Thin to the more challenging Strawberry Fields. If you're a beginner, venture instead to Castle Rocks and try your grip on Zinger, a three-pitch stretch with large handholds that let you quickly pull yourself to the top.
Lost Arrow is another popular route for experienced climbers. You'll conquer a massive vertical crack in the cliff face before reaching a field of depressions that'll test your finger strength. The rock looks pretty majestic from a distance, too, as it protrudes skyward and towers above the surrounding landscape.
Stargazing, hiking, and camping at City of Rocks
Rock climbing might be the main allure of City of Rocks, but that's not all you'll find in this sprawling region. Hiking is an excellent way to enjoy its dramatic arches, rock windows, and various overlooks, and you'll find options for both quick walks and day-long treks. Some trails are also designed as loops, so you can experience more of the park without ever having to backtrack or retrace your steps.
South Fork Circle Creek and North Fork Circle Loop trail is an excellent example of this, as it meanders for 6.3 miles and takes you near dramatic cliffs, through wide open grassland, and up 1,400 feet for impressive views of the terrain. It's also great for birdwatching, so bring a pair of binoculars (or a camera) to capture Pinyon Jays, Gray Flycatchers, and Mountain Bluebirds in flight.
Reservations are required for camping at City of Rocks, though planning ahead is worth the effort. Doing so will put you out in the wilderness at night. Since City of Rocks National Reserve has been certified as an International Dark Sky Park, you can expect an experience that rivals the best stargazing in the nation at California's Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. For those overnight stays, camping sites are available to accommodate RVs, tents, and horses.