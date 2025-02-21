The Uncrowded Aeolian Island With Breathtaking Volcano Views, Turquoise Waters And Mediterranean Charm

A dreamy Mediterranean vacation sounds incredible until you get to the destination and the pristine spots you've seen in photos are actually overrun with tourists. Fortunately, if you're willing to look just a little deeper, you can find several places that live up to the images in your mind. Just north of Sicily lie the Aeolian Islands. The largest inhabited island of this volcanic archipelago is Lipari, and anyone looking to soak up authentic Mediterranean charm needs to add it to their travel list.

Despite Italy's popularity amongst tourists (Statista places it as the fourth most visited country in the world), there are still pristine hidden gems to explore, like Calabria, which boasts Amalfi Coast views without the crowds and touristy prices. About 23 square miles in size, surrounded by turquoise waters and dramatic volcanic islands, Lipari is perfect for exploring at your own pace. You can visit for a day and see all the major sights or stay for a week and still not tire from all the experiences it offers.

If the allure of sipping wine at seaside vineyards and a constant supply of Sicilian delicacies wasn't enough, Lipari's beauty is literally legendary. The island's history stretches back to 5000 B.C., and it is even mentioned in Greek mythology — the eponymous Liparus, grandson of Ulysses, founded the area's first colonies. The volcanic formations of the archipelago are also singular and have resulted in Lipari being designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site.