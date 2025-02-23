The Charming City With A Downtown Of Shops And Wineries That's A Short Transit Ride From Portland
Portland, Oregon is an exciting metropolis with one of the best Chinatowns in America and the largest independent bookstore in the world. Likewise, the Rose City has a fantastic public transportation system. This allows visitors and locals to easily plan day trips outside of the city including to nearby Forest Grove. Founded in 1841, this charming city in the Tualatin Valley is perhaps best known for Pacific University. However, Forest Grove features a delightfully verdant Historic Downtown with small businesses and wineries to revel in. Best of all, it takes only about an hour and a half to reach Forest Grove from Downtown Portland via public transit.
That said, Main Street, at the heart of Forest Grove's Historic Downtown, is where you'll find the best the city has to offer. Visitors can indulge in retail therapy at Forest Grove Mercantile selling an assortment of vintage valuables, or Willow & Ash, where they can purchase Forest Grove-themed souvenirs, locally made candles, games, gag gifts, among other things. Top off an afternoon of shopping with a flight of wine at 3 Goats Vineyards or at Dauntless Wine Cø. Tasting Room. Both establishments are open Wednesday to Saturday and serve wine produced with locally grown grapes.
If you are planning to visit Forest Grove, there are different ways to make the journey from Downtown Portland. You could take the MAX Blue Line light rail out of Downtown Portland to the Hillsboro Transit Center. From there, you'll get on bus line 57, to Forest Grove. Alternatively, you could hop on line 58 from Downtown Portland to the Beaverton Transit Center and catch line 57 from there. Whichever route you choose, know that line 57 conveniently has a stop on Pacific Avenue right by Forest Grove's Main Street. In addition to shops and wineries, Main Street also has plenty of eateries you'll want to check out.
Chow down on global cuisine in Forest Grove
Although Forest Grove is a small town, its culinary scene doesn't lack variety. Kama'aina is ranked on Tripadvisor as the best restaurant in the city. This casual Hawaiian spot serves dishes like Spam musubi, poke, chicken katsu, and grilled garlic shrimp. Kama'aina has a 4-star-plus score on Yelp with reviewers raving about its authenticity. Another eatery in Forest Grove is Taqueria Corona. On the menu are an assortment of chimichangas, burritos, tortas, tacos, and more that will surely satisfy a craving for Mexican fare. At Bites Restaurant, you can dine on Asian-inspired dishes such as tempura shrimp tacos, a kimchi burger, and udon carbonara.
All of these eateries are located on Main Street and are open daily. Nevertheless, don't be afraid to venture outside of Historic Downtown to further elevate your Forest Grove experience. With that in mind, you don't want to miss out on visiting SakéOne. Oregon's wine industry is renowned but what you might not realize is the Beaver State also produces sake, a rice-based libation of Japanese origins.
SakéOne's tasting room is not far from downtown and offers flights featuring five distinct sake flavors. Yelp reviewers highly recommend this activity with one individual writing, "My usual M.O. with sake is a small, hot carafe when I have sushi. But my experience here has made me rethink this incredible beverage." Additionally, many suggest taking the brewery tour, available on weekends. SakéOne is open Thursday to Monday. Reservations for their tasting room can be made on their website.
Unwind in Forest Grove
Use your time in Forest Grove to relax and forget about city life. While shopping, drinking, and eating, can help you do this, so can art and the great outdoors. Stop by the Valley Art Gallery, open Wednesday to Saturday on Main Street to view extraordinary pieces by local artists. Those who want to commune with mother nature can do so at the Fernhill Wetlands. Also referred to as Fernhill, this expansive sanctuary is actually a natural wastewater treatment facility. However, don't let this deter you. As one reviewer on Google explained, "We were greeted with a wonderful storybook walk, a meandering path through a beautiful garden area, and nice wide gravel trails to get around the various lakes and ponds." Keep your eyes peeled; otters, deer, turtles, and other animals call this place home. Fernhill is open daily.
At McMenamins Grand Lodge, built in 1922, your worries will vanish after spending time at the hotel's heavenly outdoor hot water soaking pool. You do not need to book a stay to enjoy this amenity. You do, however, need to make a reservation online and pay a small fee. Changing rooms are available, so make sure to bring your bathing suit and a towel. Moreover, McMenamins Grand Lodge has several onsite eateries and frequently hosts events including concerts. As you can see, making the trek to Forest Grove is well worth it. Furthermore, if you're looking for another day trip to plan from Portland using public transportation, consider Cannon Beach, another stunning destination in the Pacific Northwest that won't break the bank.