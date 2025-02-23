The Charming City With A Downtown Of Shops And Wineries That's A Short Transit Ride From Portland

Portland, Oregon is an exciting metropolis with one of the best Chinatowns in America and the largest independent bookstore in the world. Likewise, the Rose City has a fantastic public transportation system. This allows visitors and locals to easily plan day trips outside of the city including to nearby Forest Grove. Founded in 1841, this charming city in the Tualatin Valley is perhaps best known for Pacific University. However, Forest Grove features a delightfully verdant Historic Downtown with small businesses and wineries to revel in. Best of all, it takes only about an hour and a half to reach Forest Grove from Downtown Portland via public transit.

That said, Main Street, at the heart of Forest Grove's Historic Downtown, is where you'll find the best the city has to offer. Visitors can indulge in retail therapy at Forest Grove Mercantile selling an assortment of vintage valuables, or Willow & Ash, where they can purchase Forest Grove-themed souvenirs, locally made candles, games, gag gifts, among other things. Top off an afternoon of shopping with a flight of wine at 3 Goats Vineyards or at Dauntless Wine Cø. Tasting Room. Both establishments are open Wednesday to Saturday and serve wine produced with locally grown grapes.

If you are planning to visit Forest Grove, there are different ways to make the journey from Downtown Portland. You could take the MAX Blue Line light rail out of Downtown Portland to the Hillsboro Transit Center. From there, you'll get on bus line 57, to Forest Grove. Alternatively, you could hop on line 58 from Downtown Portland to the Beaverton Transit Center and catch line 57 from there. Whichever route you choose, know that line 57 conveniently has a stop on Pacific Avenue right by Forest Grove's Main Street. In addition to shops and wineries, Main Street also has plenty of eateries you'll want to check out.