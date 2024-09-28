The Largest Independent Bookstore In The World Is A Must-See Oregon Attraction

Powell's City of Books is an extraordinary attraction in the Pearl District of downtown Portland. It's not your average storefront, and, in fact, it spans an entire city block. The building's first life was as a used car dealership, and the bookstore maintains its original industrial feel. The store consists of three floors and 10 rooms, each with its own distinct color. Readers have their work cut out for them, as this incredible store has more than one million new and used books for sale, separated into more than 3,500 sections. No category is too obscure for Powell's City of Books, and those with the quirkiest taste in literature are bound to find a title to suit their fancy.

On a trip to Powell's City of Books, a visit to the one-of-a-kind Rare Book Room is a must. This room houses a huge collection of coveted rare books, such as hard-to-find titles, autographed first editions, collectible volumes, and other literary treasures. Keep your eye on the events schedule, as the bookstore often hosts famed authors, artists, and inspiring guests for in-person readings and conversations in the Basil Hallward Gallery.

Once you've found a book (or several) to take home, browse the gifts section for a Powell's City of Books souvenir, like a storytime candle, tote bag, hoodie, or an umbrella-emblazoned mug to remind you of the rainy city of Portland. Portland also serves up the best coffee in all of America, so you'll definitely want to stop at the in-store cafe for a dark roast to go. Powell's Books has four locations in Oregon including one at the Portland International Airport. So even if you just have a connecting flight through Portland, you can still get a taste of Powell's bold brand of literary independence. There's no question that Powell's City of Books is an essential stop on your Portland itinerary.

