The First Major Airline To Adopt Chicago O'Hare International's New 'Sustainable Aviation Fuel'

With all the headaches airlines give us — constant delays, luggage disappearing into the void, and compensation that takes forever — you'd think they were our fiends, not our friends. But every now and then, one actually tries to do better. Case in point: United Airlines is regarded as one of the best in North America, and it's not hard to see why. Beyond being one of the few airlines where you can score a deal on first-class seats, United is stepping up its game. It started letting passengers track their bags via AirTag, adding cold brew to its drink lineup, and, as of 2024, becoming the first major airline to adopt Chicago O'Hare International's shiny new sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Now, this isn't exactly shocking — United is Chicago-born, after all. And when it comes to sustainability, they've been ahead of the curve for years. In 2018, they became the first airline to declare carbon neutrality and set an ambitious goal: cut greenhouse gas emissions by 100% by 2050 — without taking the easy way out with carbon offsets. Now, they're doubling down with SAF, swapping out petroleum-based jet fuel with something a little less destructive: used cooking oil, fats, and greases (all eco-friendly renewable resources). Better yet, SAF is compatible with existing aircraft engines and infrastructure.

"This is what happens when innovation, leadership and policy come together," United Airlines President Brett Hart said in a statement to PR Newswire. "While the market for SAF is still in its infancy, there is a huge opportunity today for airlines and policymakers to work together to support its continued growth – SAF at O'Hare was made possible thanks to Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Legislature passing tax incentives." And the best part? This is just one part of the plan.