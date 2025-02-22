Africa's Dramatic 'Whale Coast' Is Full Of Breathtaking Drives, Scenic Trails, And Wild Beaches

South Africa — which has been named the friendliest country in the world — also boasts some of the most stunning landscapes and whale-watching opportunities. East of Cape Town lies 125 miles of picturesque coastline, which draw these giant migratory mammals beginning each June. Between June and November, whale-watching cruises depart from Hermanus, considered the world's whale capital, to get close to these fascinating ocean-dwelling creatures. If you prefer to stay on land, whales can often be spotted along the shore as well.

You can often see other marine life along the Whale Coast, including dolphins, penguins, seals, and great white sharks. You can spend more than a few days exploring this underrated part of South Africa, where visitors will find scenic highways, bustling beach towns, dramatic swaths of sand, lush mountainsides, and quaint farms and vineyards. Stretching along the coast, the Kogelberg Biosphere, a nearly 250,000-acre expanse, beckons with plenty of hiking trails and diverse landscapes, including parts of the UNESCO World Heritage-designated Cape Floral Region.

The Cape Whale Coast begins in Rooi-Els, about an hour's drive from Cape Town International Airport, and ends at Quoin Point Nature Reserve. To visit the Cape Whale Coast for optimal wildlife watching, come between June and November, when whales migrate from Antarctica to South Africa's shores. For perfect beach and hiking weather, however, the best time of year for a warm and relaxing South African getaway is between September and March.