The Luxurious California Spa Craze Blending Japanese Treatments And Forest Serenity

With the large number of wellness trends populating Western spas, it may be surprising to learn that many of them originated in Japan. Indeed, onsens, forest bathing, and even lymphatic drainage (a cosmetic facial treatment) all have their roots in the Land of the Rising Sun. However, one less well-known trend you might not have heard of is cedar enzyme bathing. The development of this therapy began in the 1930s by a Japanese inventor from Hokkaido, Noboru Ohtaka, and it gained traction in the country when it was offered to athletes during the 1972 Sapporo Winter Olympics. The treatment involves being immersed in a high-temperature mixture of rice bran, fermented cedar, and an enzyme solution created specifically by Ohtaka. The solution contains a wide variety of organic components, including mushrooms, seaweed, fruit, and grass. The therapy has a myriad of benefits and is meant to bring you into a state of relaxation and enhance recovery.

The first place to bring cedar enzyme baths stateside was Osmosis Day Spa Sanctuary in Freestone, California. The owner, Michael Stusser, discovered the treatment while studying in Kyoto, Japan, more than 30 years ago. Then, in 1985, he opened his own wellness center, bringing these baths to the U.S., where they became popular among California spa-goers. It was the only place outside Japan to offer the luxurious treatment — until May 2023. This California craze continued to grow in popularity, leading to the opening of the Nevada-based Tahoe Forest Baths by Tim Walter and Candice Raynor in South Lake Tahoe. This area of stunning natural beauty, straddling California and Nevada, should be on everyone's perfect Lake Tahoe road trip itinerary and is the ideal setting for a wellness center. Experience the cedar enzyme bath's healing power for yourself in a serene spot surrounded by forests.