The Luxurious California Spa Craze Blending Japanese Treatments And Forest Serenity
With the large number of wellness trends populating Western spas, it may be surprising to learn that many of them originated in Japan. Indeed, onsens, forest bathing, and even lymphatic drainage (a cosmetic facial treatment) all have their roots in the Land of the Rising Sun. However, one less well-known trend you might not have heard of is cedar enzyme bathing. The development of this therapy began in the 1930s by a Japanese inventor from Hokkaido, Noboru Ohtaka, and it gained traction in the country when it was offered to athletes during the 1972 Sapporo Winter Olympics. The treatment involves being immersed in a high-temperature mixture of rice bran, fermented cedar, and an enzyme solution created specifically by Ohtaka. The solution contains a wide variety of organic components, including mushrooms, seaweed, fruit, and grass. The therapy has a myriad of benefits and is meant to bring you into a state of relaxation and enhance recovery.
The first place to bring cedar enzyme baths stateside was Osmosis Day Spa Sanctuary in Freestone, California. The owner, Michael Stusser, discovered the treatment while studying in Kyoto, Japan, more than 30 years ago. Then, in 1985, he opened his own wellness center, bringing these baths to the U.S., where they became popular among California spa-goers. It was the only place outside Japan to offer the luxurious treatment — until May 2023. This California craze continued to grow in popularity, leading to the opening of the Nevada-based Tahoe Forest Baths by Tim Walter and Candice Raynor in South Lake Tahoe. This area of stunning natural beauty, straddling California and Nevada, should be on everyone's perfect Lake Tahoe road trip itinerary and is the ideal setting for a wellness center. Experience the cedar enzyme bath's healing power for yourself in a serene spot surrounded by forests.
Experiencing the cedar enzyme baths
The oil from cedar trees has long been recognized for its wellness properties by many cultures, including Native Americans, Tibetans, Egyptians, and Japanese. And these benefits are amplified in the bath through the addition of enzymes and probiotics. As Tim Walter told the Tahoe Daily Tribune, "The cedar enzyme baths help our clientele experience a wide range of benefits from improving circulation and relieving joint and muscle pain to giving their bodies a radiant glow and deeply calming their minds." According to Tahoe Forest Baths, there is also research to suggest that the baths can help to reduce stress, enhance immunity, eliminate harmful toxins, relieve muscle pain, and elevate your mood, among other perks. It should be noted, though, that if you have any underlying health conditions or are in the process of a medical treatment like chemotherapy, for example, the bath may not be appropriate for you. In these cases, you should always consult your physician before booking.
The treatment lasts approximately 20 minutes, but you should allow an hour and 15 minutes for the whole experience. You'll start by enjoying a Super Ohtaka, a hydrating fermented enzyme beverage that tastes like honey. Then, the staff will explain the process to you and submerge you in the cedar bath. The bath gets hot quickly — up to 150 degrees Fahrenheit — solely through biological processes (no electricity is used). The staff will check in on you about halfway through the treatment and help you cool down by applying a cold gel pack to your forehead. Finally, you will brush and then rinse the mixture off of your body. You have the option to add on a 20-minute visit to the oxygen bar after the bath, where you can breathe in concentrated oxygen infused with various flavors.
Planning your visit to Tahoe Forest Baths and Lake Tahoe
You can reserve your treatment through Tahoe Forest Baths' online reservation page. At the time of this writing, the cedar detox costs $150 for a solo visitor, whereas for couples and groups of three or four, it comes to $130 per person. The establishment can accommodate up to four people at the same time, as there are two large cedar baths that can each hold two guests. If your reservation is for a group of five or more, you can call to make arrangements directly with the spa. The property is open every day from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and is wheelchair accessible.
Tahoe Forest Baths currently has an average rating of 5.0 on Google, Tripadvisor, and Yelp. One previous visitor shared his exceptional experience in a Google review: "The Japanese Forest Bath truly immersed me in nature's tranquility. Surrounded by the serene beauty of towering pines and the soft, earthy scents of the forest, it was a grounding, sensory journey that left me refreshed and at peace."
The closest airport to this area is the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, which is about an hour away from the spa by car. If you're planning to visit Tahoe Forest Baths in September or October, make sure to schedule a stop in the breathtaking Hope Valley for excellent autumnal hiking. Just a 30-minute drive south of the spa, Hope Valley is an off-the-grid destination with some of California's best fall foliage views. And if you're looking to book your spa treatment during the summer months, then a visit to Kings Beach on the northern shores of Lake Tahoe is highly recommended. The waters here are warm and shallow, making this special alpine lake beach an ideal spot for swimming and sunbathing.