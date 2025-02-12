Swim Or Sunbathe At A Special Alpine Lake Beach On The Nevada California Border

The legendary Lake Tahoe is the largest alpine lake in North America and the second deepest in the country (Crater Lake gets the award for deepest lake). Along with its size, it's known for being remarkably clear and blue, and when you visit, especially during the summer, it's almost guaranteed that you'll be more than ready to get out into or onto the blue water. The stunning lake has over 40 public beaches along its 72 miles of shoreline, so you're spoiled for choice. If you're looking for one of the best spots for swimming and sunbathing, it's Kings Beach State Recreation Area. Kings Beach is the largest beach on the north shore of Lake Tahoe, and it's the centerpiece of the community of the same name.

It's particularly great for swimming for a couple of reasons. First, it's got some of the warmest water of any of the Lake Tahoe beaches, though the water can be below 60 degrees Fahrenheit for much of the year. The water is warmer here, in part, because the beach has a large shallow shelf. That shallowness is also the second reason that makes it so good for swimming, especially for families. There's no steep drop-off close to the water's edge like you'll find at some of the lake's other beaches.