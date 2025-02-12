Swim Or Sunbathe At A Special Alpine Lake Beach On The Nevada California Border
The legendary Lake Tahoe is the largest alpine lake in North America and the second deepest in the country (Crater Lake gets the award for deepest lake). Along with its size, it's known for being remarkably clear and blue, and when you visit, especially during the summer, it's almost guaranteed that you'll be more than ready to get out into or onto the blue water. The stunning lake has over 40 public beaches along its 72 miles of shoreline, so you're spoiled for choice. If you're looking for one of the best spots for swimming and sunbathing, it's Kings Beach State Recreation Area. Kings Beach is the largest beach on the north shore of Lake Tahoe, and it's the centerpiece of the community of the same name.
It's particularly great for swimming for a couple of reasons. First, it's got some of the warmest water of any of the Lake Tahoe beaches, though the water can be below 60 degrees Fahrenheit for much of the year. The water is warmer here, in part, because the beach has a large shallow shelf. That shallowness is also the second reason that makes it so good for swimming, especially for families. There's no steep drop-off close to the water's edge like you'll find at some of the lake's other beaches.
Kings Beach in Lake Tahoe has fun beach and water activities available
Along with soaking up the sun and swimming in the beautiful blue waters of Lake Tahoe, Kings Beach State Recreation Area has other ways to enjoy a day by the water. If you're on a family-friendly road trip around Lake Tahoe, kids will love the playground area with a view here, which is perfect if they need a moment to dry off and to expand the fun beyond playing in the water. If you're making a full day trip, there are picnic and barbecue areas farther up on the beach, but keep in mind that these aren't reservable. Be flexible and share the space with your fellow beachgoers.
There's also a boat launch at the beach, and North Tahoe Watersports has an outlet right on the beach. You can rent kayaks, paddleboards, pedal boats, personal watercraft (like jet skis), and even water tricycles! The company also offers parasailing flights; you'll be out on the water for an hour and in the air for about 10 minutes. You can even fly with one or two of your family and friends; so long as the combined weight is less than 400 pounds.
Other important things to know about Kings Beach State Recreation Area
Kings Beach is near the border between California and Nevada, and it's under an hour drive from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. It will get busy, particularly on sunny summer weekends, so plan ahead. Pack everything you need for a successful beach day, and show up early to claim your spot on the sand. There are also bathrooms at the beach, so you really can make a day of it.
There is a fee for parking; it's $10 for the day from May through September and $5 a day the rest of the year. The lot is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and there's no overnight parking. If the lot is full, don't give up; there are public parking areas in the town of Kings Beach. If you want to stay overnight close by, Crown Motel has 71 rooms, and it's right on the water with a private beach for guests next to the Kings Beach public area.
While you are at Kings Beach at Lake Tahoo, you may be interested in visiting another must-see beach. Sand Harbor is a popular tourist spot with its crystal clear water and iconic boulder formations; it's about a 20-minute drive from Kings Beach.