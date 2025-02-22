South Carolina's 'Heart Of The Lowcountry' Is An Underrated Foodie Town With A Friendly Community
South Carolina is a coastal paradise. Many of its best cities are perched right along the Atlantic Ocean, including Charleston, the iconic destination that blends European flair with southern charm. However, one of its most underrated towns, Bluffton, isn't nestled along the sandy ocean shores. Instead, it sits next to a variety of waterways west of Hilton Head Island — providing you quick access to some of the best beaches and scenery in the entire Lowcountry.
Bluffton is often referred to as the "Heart of the Lowcountry," thanks to a welcoming community with an abundance of popular restaurants, specialty shops, and picturesque water views. The May River carves through the edge of town, and it's easy to reach all the top spots by venturing down the scenic Calhoun Street. Visitors to this underrated destination will find fewer crowds than the nearby Hilton Head Island, a vibrant culture to explore, and plenty of surrounding Lowcountry adventures.
For a truly peaceful getaway, consider visiting Bluffton in the fall. Summer months can be hot and humid — but if you're going to be jumping from beach to beach, it could be worth braving the waves of tourists. Whenever you decide to visit, Bluffton will treat you to the slow Lowcountry lifestyle that's made the region famous.
The best restaurants and shopping in Bluffton
One of the best reasons to stay in Bluffton is the food scene. While it's not quite as trendy as Charleston, Bluffton has plenty of establishments that'll appease even the most discerning foodie. Farm is a great spot to indulge in locally sourced seasonal dishes, featuring coastal-style food and a dedicated vegetarian dinner menu. Housed in an elegant building in the heart of town, dining here is a rustic yet modern and elevated Lowcountry experience.
The Cottage Café is another must-visit while in Bluffton. It was established in 2009 and has since won a variety of awards, including a mention as one of South Carolina's 10 best spots for shrimp and grits. Consider eating al fresco on its verdant patio if the weather permits, then check out its extensive collection of cakes and pies if you need to please your sweet tooth.
Many of Bluffton's best restaurants are located along Calhoun Street, which eventually ends at the Calhoun Street Fishing Pier and Wright Family Park. Along with The Cottage Café, you'll pass by restaurants like The Pearl Kitchen & Bar, Okan, and Agave, among others — if you're having trouble figuring out what to eat, take a stroll to the park and see what catches your eye. For shopping, check out the Bluffton General Store to grab a souvenir. If you're after something more fashion-oriented, Spartina 449 and its selection of boutique apparel is also off Calhoun Street. The Society of Bluffton Artists is also worth exploring, as it features work from local creators in an eclectic Lowcountry cottage.
Enjoying the best beaches around Bluffton
No trip to the Lowcountry is complete without digging your toes into the sand, and Bluffton is ideally situated near many of South Carolina's best beaches. You'll find a few spots not far from town, like the Alljoy Beach and May River Sandbar, but for a more authentic experience, venture out to Hilton Head Island. Public beach access is available throughout the island, including the popular Coligny Beach Park.
About an hour away is Hunting Island, an unsung beach paradise with fewer crowds that's perfect for a relaxing retreat. You'll wind through a maritime forest of palmetto trees before finally breaking through to expansive views of the ocean. There's also a wonderful 19th-century lighthouse to explore — though check ahead to ensure it's open, as it's often closed for repairs.
If you flew into Savannah (which is home to one of the closest airports to Bluffton), you're just a little over an hour's drive away from one of the cheapest beach getaways in the U.S.: Tybee Island. Consider spending a day or two enjoying its pristine waters by biking along the shore or diving into the educational Tybee Island Marine Science Center. Admission is reasonably priced and gets you access to exhibits featuring live animals, interactive stations, and ancient fossils.