South Carolina's 'Heart Of The Lowcountry' Is An Underrated Foodie Town With A Friendly Community

South Carolina is a coastal paradise. Many of its best cities are perched right along the Atlantic Ocean, including Charleston, the iconic destination that blends European flair with southern charm. However, one of its most underrated towns, Bluffton, isn't nestled along the sandy ocean shores. Instead, it sits next to a variety of waterways west of Hilton Head Island — providing you quick access to some of the best beaches and scenery in the entire Lowcountry.

Bluffton is often referred to as the "Heart of the Lowcountry," thanks to a welcoming community with an abundance of popular restaurants, specialty shops, and picturesque water views. The May River carves through the edge of town, and it's easy to reach all the top spots by venturing down the scenic Calhoun Street. Visitors to this underrated destination will find fewer crowds than the nearby Hilton Head Island, a vibrant culture to explore, and plenty of surrounding Lowcountry adventures.

For a truly peaceful getaway, consider visiting Bluffton in the fall. Summer months can be hot and humid — but if you're going to be jumping from beach to beach, it could be worth braving the waves of tourists. Whenever you decide to visit, Bluffton will treat you to the slow Lowcountry lifestyle that's made the region famous.