Just Outside Atlanta Is A Vibrant Georgia Town Brimming With Hip Boutiques, Restaurants, And Nightlife
Atlanta, the capital of the Peach State, is an energetic and fun city with countless attractions — from vintage shopping in the trendy Little Five Points neighborhood and eating your way along the Beltline to visiting iconic institutions like World of Coca-Cola and the Georgia Aquarium. If you want something off the beaten track, head to Westview Cemetery, Atlanta's historic haven with tranquil views and a rich legacy. However, if you want to be somewhere a little more chill and not have to worry about finding parking, you need to escape the hustle and bustle and get out of town.
Luckily, Alpharetta is only 27 miles north of Atlanta — or about a 35-minute drive away. It's technically a suburb of the Atlanta metro area, but it's much more than just that. It's a convenient and vibrant hub with small, Southern-town charm, jam-packed with upscale shopping, world-class restaurants, and thriving nightlife. It's also home to 750 acres of park land, offering outdoor activities for those who would rather be outside.
You can visit Alpharetta all year round. January is the coldest month, March is usually the wettest, and July is the hottest. The best thing to do is to plan your vacation to Alpharetta around its many festivals, like Alpharetta Food Truck Alley, featuring diverse culinary experiences and live music that takes place every fourth Thursday of the month from April to October, and Alpharetta Paint the Town in early May, where you can observe artists creating their masterpieces in action and purchase their work. During the October Wire & Wood Alpharetta Songwriters Festival, you can enjoy a variety of music genres, from Southern rock and country to Americana and indie, on six stages throughout Downtown Alpharetta.
Shopping and eating your way through Alpharetta
Avalon, a sustainability-focused, 86-acre community is Alpharetta's premier shopping, dining, and entertainment hub. You can find a variety of stores, like Arhaus for eclectic and luxurious home decor and furnishings, Makers Market for American-made goods, and Bonobos for impeccable men's wear and accessories. Alternatively, if shopping isn't your jam, you can pamper yourself at the Woodhouse Day Spa or Lux Nail Lounge. If you're peckish or thirsty, duck into one of Avalon's fantastic dining options, like Crú Food & Wine Bar, a Napa-style wine bar serving pizzas and cheese platters; Barleygarden Kitchen & Craft Bar, a gastropub with local brews, meats, and a rooftop bar; or The Cape Restaurant & Beach Bar, a chic South African dining and wining spot.
Downtown Alpharetta offers retailers that you won't find elsewhere. Sis & Moon's is a boutique started by a local family that collects unique items from new and vintage sources. The Red Hound is a local gem that curates beautiful home decor and gifts made by local artisans. Clothes Horse is where modern gentlemen go for business casual apparel and gifts. There are also plenty of excellent eats downtown, such as Fogón and Lions, serving Spanish fare like ceviche, churrasco, and other yummy deliciousness cooked to perfection in a traditional wood-burning oven. If you have a sweet tooth, head to Where's the Scoop, an award-winning dessert cafe serving ice cream (both dairy and vegan), bubble tea, and coffee. For a one-of-a-kind experience, go for high tea at the Ginger Room, where you can have amazing pastries, teas, and health-boosting ginger juice. If you are a vino lover, check out Fermented Wine Boutique, which showcases natural wines produced by family-owned wineries from around the world.
Alpharetta's vibrant nightlife and refreshing outdoors
In Alpharetta, the fun doesn't stop once the sun goes down. Go to a show at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, a cutting-edge concert venue with 12,000 seats where iconic stars like Billy Idol, Keith Urban, and Rod Stewart grace its stage. For more intimate gatherings, check out Roaring Social, which has a seedy past as a speakeasy during the Prohibition and is now a fabulous joint with amazing dance parties, stiff cocktails, and boutique bowling. The Velvet Note is another Alpharetta institution known as the best jazz club in Georgia.
There are even options for sports lovers who want to stay up late. Fairway Social is a fun spot where you and your buddies can play a competitive virtual game of golf, football, zombie dodgeball, and more with unforgettable cocktails and delectable comfort food. If you prefer to hit tangible golf balls, Topgolf Alpharetta will fit the bill. You can practice your swing in climate-controlled hitting bays until midnight (or later on Fridays and Saturdays). But with a sports bar attached to it, your swing might worsen as the night progresses!
If you'd rather be outside, Alpharetta has plenty of greenery to explore — during the day, that is. The Alpha Loop is similar to Atlanta's Beltline, taking visitors through Avalon, Downtown, the North Point Eco District, and Northwinds. It stretches 1 mile from Avalon to Downtown, and you can extend your walk by strolling from the Old Milton Parkway to Northwinds Parkway. The trails offer outdoor public art and spectacular views. Big Creek Greenway is about 2.5 miles from the town center and is a 9-mile-long, 12-foot-wide paved footpath perfect for walking, running, and biking. Can't get enough of Georgia's great outdoors? Escape to the state's serene bamboo forest that looks like another country.