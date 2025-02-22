The 'Gateway To Mesa Verde' Is A Quiet Artsy Colorado Mountain Town With Cozy Coffee Houses
Boulder, Aspen, Telluride — Colorado is home to some of the most incredible mountain landscapes in the United States. It's also home to one of the U.S.' most underrated national parks, offering fewer crowds than some of the state's better-known destinations. And if you're looking to enjoy the archaeological wonder that is Mesa Verde, staying in the quiet town of Mancos is all but guaranteed to result in a relaxing getaway.
Mancos is located just 10 minutes north of Mesa Verde National Park. Often referred to as the "Gateway to Mesa Verde" because of its proximity, it's the ideal place to stay if you're looking to explore the national park. The town itself is quite charming, too, with a handful of cozy coffee shops and a low-key Western vibe that's a far cry from the modern streets of Boulder or Denver. That makes it a unique retreat near the Rocky Mountains, though getting there can be quite an ordeal.
Located at the foothills of the LaPlata Mountains in southwest Colorado, Mancos is in a rural part of the state. You'll find plenty of regional airports nearby (such as Durango-La Plata County Airport), though many travelers will need to fly into Denver International Airport nearly seven hours north. Many of these regional airports connect at Denver, so you don't necessarily need to make a 14-hour roundtrip drive. The effort is worth it, however, as you'll get to enjoy not just an underrated national park but also an underrated town, which is a wonderful place to slow down and enjoy the scenery.
Relax at the best coffee shops and restaurants in Mancos
Mancos sits at an elevation of just a little over 7,000 feet, so before you spend six hours hiking around Mesa Verde, it's a good idea to spend a day acclimating to the altitude. You can do this by wandering Mancos and diving into its few coffee shops and restaurants — most of which are charming, no-frills establishments.
To get yourself going in the mornings, swing by Fahrenheit Coffee Roasters. Housed in an adobe building with a covered outdoor patio, it sells not just coffee but also an assortment of breakfast burritos and sandwiches. Just down the road is Moondog Café and Bakery, where you can pick up omelets, benedicts, and sweets like French toast or blueberry pancakes. If you ever find yourself in Florida, check out its second location in Key West.
Mesa Verde Motel is one of the few lodging options in town, and it's adjacent to M Bar and Coffee. The tiny coffee shop is a rustic chic destination with cool artwork and a menu consisting of cappuccinos, matcha, and everything in between. You'll also be steps away from the historic Bauer House. Built in 1889, it was owned by George Bauer, who founded Mancos' first store. It's listed on the Colorado Register of Historical Places, so be sure to snap a few photos before leaving town.
Dive into history at Mesa Verde National Park
Since Mancos is minutes from Mesa Verde, it's probably the main reason you're in town. It doesn't offer quite as many trails as another Colorado national park perfect for outdoor adventures, but you'll find 30 miles of pathways that let you experience some of the most unique architecture in the entire park system. It's illegal to hike off-trail in Mesa Verde, so be sure to always stick to the designated path.
Mesa Verde features around 5,000 archaeological sites created by Ancestral Puebloans between A.D. 550 and 1300. Signing up for a ranger-led tour is the best way to enjoy the park, but there are several trails you can walk without a guide. Petroglyph Point Trail is a popular option, running 2.7 miles and treating you to expansive views of both Navajo and Spruce Canyons, along with dozens of petroglyphs embedded in the nearby cliffs.
Depending on how long you plan to stay in Colorado, consider spending time outside of Mesa Verde in the nearby Mancos State Park. Just north of town, it offers water views and the opportunity to do some kayaking. If you're up for a drive, 3 hours north is yet another underrated Colorado national park with views similar to the Grand Canyon. Like Mesa Verde, you'll find a charming small town nearby in the form of Montrose — if you flew into the Montrose Regional Airport, then consider this second national park a must-visit attraction.