The 'Gateway To Mesa Verde' Is A Quiet Artsy Colorado Mountain Town With Cozy Coffee Houses

Boulder, Aspen, Telluride — Colorado is home to some of the most incredible mountain landscapes in the United States. It's also home to one of the U.S.' most underrated national parks, offering fewer crowds than some of the state's better-known destinations. And if you're looking to enjoy the archaeological wonder that is Mesa Verde, staying in the quiet town of Mancos is all but guaranteed to result in a relaxing getaway.

Mancos is located just 10 minutes north of Mesa Verde National Park. Often referred to as the "Gateway to Mesa Verde" because of its proximity, it's the ideal place to stay if you're looking to explore the national park. The town itself is quite charming, too, with a handful of cozy coffee shops and a low-key Western vibe that's a far cry from the modern streets of Boulder or Denver. That makes it a unique retreat near the Rocky Mountains, though getting there can be quite an ordeal.

Located at the foothills of the LaPlata Mountains in southwest Colorado, Mancos is in a rural part of the state. You'll find plenty of regional airports nearby (such as Durango-La Plata County Airport), though many travelers will need to fly into Denver International Airport nearly seven hours north. Many of these regional airports connect at Denver, so you don't necessarily need to make a 14-hour roundtrip drive. The effort is worth it, however, as you'll get to enjoy not just an underrated national park but also an underrated town, which is a wonderful place to slow down and enjoy the scenery.