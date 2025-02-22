Why Some People Really Hate Cruises And How To Tell If You'll Be One Of Them Beforehand

Once upon a time, boarding an ocean liner for travel was simply necessary — there was no other way to cross the ocean. Today, competing with budget airlines and long-haul flights, cruise lines have evolved to entice visitors with the glamour of sea travel. Luxury suites, gourmet dinners, water slides, casinos, and every other imaginable amenity packed into a single agenda to entertain passengers at sea is the ethos of the cruise ship experience.

Indeed, it seems to be working. The number of cruise passengers is growing. The Cruise Lines International Association has projected nearly 40 million passengers a year. According to their report, 27% of passengers in the last two years are first-time cruisers. Some people love cruising so much that they make the ship their residence, like this luxurious all-residence cruise ship that will sail to six continents.

Before putting down the money for a cruise, it's wise to ensure that you will enjoy this particular form of travel — after all, there are some unsettling reasons why cruise life is not for everyone. So, how do you know if you have a taste for cruising? Let's take a little personality quiz to see if you would survive a cruise with your sanity intact!