Live Stylishly At Sea On A Luxurious All-Residence Cruise Ship That Will Sail To Six Continents

When planning a seaborne vacation, there are a wide range of cruises to choose from, such as a small ship in Australia that caters to solo travelers or a cruise that promises views of the iconic Northern Lights. However, the concept of cruising is entirely reimagined on Storylines' upcoming MV Narrative cruise ship, which is set to sail in 2028. Owners of one of MV Narrative's 530 residences can enjoy the luxuries of super-yacht life combined with the endless amenities of a cruise ship — a world of wonders awaits aboard this 766-foot floating residential palace.

The ship offers extravagant facilities, such as multiple swimming pools, a marina, a spa and wellness center, and 20 restaurants and bars. And though it may seem like a never-ending vacation, more practical passenger needs are also addressed, such as medical facilities and schooling programs for those who plan to move their families onboard. While circumnavigating the entire globe every three years, travelers aboard Storylines can continue to pursue professional work and education.

Storylines MV Narrative ship offers a visionary approach to globetrotting. The ship is all-inclusive, so you can enjoy meals, water sports, activities, and laundry service as part of an annual fee. And for travelers who have long agonized about where to cruise next, the ship will sail to all continents, with the exception of Antarctica, stopping in all major ports with inland excursions available.