Indiana's Oldest Sternwheel Boat Provides The Perfect Lake Adventure Through A Scenic Waterway

You might not think heading into the north-central heartland of Indiana would lead to any unique nautical adventures. But, like other underrated and unique lake attractions you can find in the Hoosier State, surprises abound. There are gems like Parke County, the covered bridge capital of the world. And on tiny Webster Lake, some two and a half hours east of Chicago, you'll find the historic sternwheeler Dixie, a watercraft from a bygone era.

The Dixie is the oldest sternwheel boat in Indiana and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. She's 76 feet long and displaces 35 tons, built of steel and powered by a single large stern-mounted paddlewheel. Dixie was launched in 1929 and has cruised Webster Lake ever since. She carried passengers, provisions, and supplies around the lake in her early years. The boat had many other roles in the past, including mail delivery, standing in as a blacksmith shop, and even being a floating grocery store for the local residents.

Today, the sternwheeler operates on tours and private charters around the lake. It's run by a not-for-profit organization dedicated to preserving the ship and its history. At the time of writing, tickets cost just under $10 per person. The Dixie departs for its 75-minute tour of Webster Lake from the dock near the Town Park on South Dixie Drive. Cruises depart every day between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day, usually at 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., with extra weekend trips. Tickets are available on the day of your cruise from The Cove, located just north of the dock.