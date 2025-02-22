Indiana's Oldest Sternwheel Boat Provides The Perfect Lake Adventure Through A Scenic Waterway
You might not think heading into the north-central heartland of Indiana would lead to any unique nautical adventures. But, like other underrated and unique lake attractions you can find in the Hoosier State, surprises abound. There are gems like Parke County, the covered bridge capital of the world. And on tiny Webster Lake, some two and a half hours east of Chicago, you'll find the historic sternwheeler Dixie, a watercraft from a bygone era.
The Dixie is the oldest sternwheel boat in Indiana and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. She's 76 feet long and displaces 35 tons, built of steel and powered by a single large stern-mounted paddlewheel. Dixie was launched in 1929 and has cruised Webster Lake ever since. She carried passengers, provisions, and supplies around the lake in her early years. The boat had many other roles in the past, including mail delivery, standing in as a blacksmith shop, and even being a floating grocery store for the local residents.
Today, the sternwheeler operates on tours and private charters around the lake. It's run by a not-for-profit organization dedicated to preserving the ship and its history. At the time of writing, tickets cost just under $10 per person. The Dixie departs for its 75-minute tour of Webster Lake from the dock near the Town Park on South Dixie Drive. Cruises depart every day between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day, usually at 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., with extra weekend trips. Tickets are available on the day of your cruise from The Cove, located just north of the dock.
A historic trip on a historic ship, the Dixie sternwheeler of Webster Lake
Sternwheelers were famous on the Mississippi River in the 1800s as the first reliable vessels to move people and cargo up and down the river. Steamers were also sometimes used on the Great Lakes, connecting ports like the once-dreamy City West ghost town. On Webster Lake, several boats were used over the years, including the City of Webster, launched in 1906, and the Ethel H, a sidewheeler that operated from about 1904. The first Dixie was built in 1914 of wood. But by the late '20s, its wood hull was deteriorating, so the owners decided to build a new one made of steel, and it's still going strong today.
Despite Webster Lake's modest size at just over 600 acres, the Dixie traditionally stopped at several resorts, camps, and homes on the islands scattered around Webster Lake. Today, the Dixie is still a fixture of the town and local events. In addition to special cruises for the July Fourth fireworks display, the boat is popular during community events such as the annual Mermaid Festival in June and Dixie Day, celebrated in late July.
The boat is pulled for maintenance during the winter. At the time of writing, the not-for-profit that owns the boat is looking for donations to help fund upkeep and repairs on the historic vessel. Guests love cruising on the Dixie, but do note that it's company policy not to issue refunds when trips are canceled due to inclement weather. There are no reservations, so it's probably best to hold off on purchasing your tickets until you're sure the trip will depart as scheduled, taking any risk of high winds, bad weather, or lightning into account.