The World's 'Covered Bridge Capital' Is An Indiana Gem Of State Parks, Small Towns & Year-Round Beauty
When it comes to outdoor adventure, cultural enrichment, and discovering Midwestern charm, Indiana deserves your attention. This gem of the Midwest offers year-round attractions, from vibrant cities like Indianapolis for craft beer aficionados, family fun and recreation in lively lakeside towns like Monticello, and snowy cities like South Bend that transform into a winter wonderland. Among its treasures is Parke County, a unique region brimming with natural beauty and rich heritage. Home to Turkey Run State Park and Shades State Park, the area offers abundant outdoor pursuits, while its picturesque rural landscape boasts the largest collection of covered bridges in the United States.
Known as "The Covered Bridge Capital of the World," Parke County is a haven for history, architecture, and photography enthusiasts. Visitors can embark on scenic road trips to explore the area's 31 historic covered bridges, many dating back to the mid-19th century. Along the way, discover charming small towns, rolling hills, and scenic byways that showcase the warmth of Midwest living. Parke County's blend of natural beauty and historic allure makes it a must-visit destination for those seeking a mix of nostalgia, adventure, and cultural charm.
Go on a scenic covered bridge scavenger hunt
Covered bridges, beyond their photogenic appeal and nostalgia, represent a bygone era of craftsmanship and innovation, having played an important part in American history. Built primarily in the 19th century, about 14,000 once spanned the United States. Today, only 92 remain in Indiana, with 31 located in Parke County.
These structures were originally crafted from wood, compared to the metal and concrete utilized today, which required protective coverings to withstand harsh weather. Their romantic nickname, "kissing bridges," stems from their history as secluded spots for couples to steal a kiss. They also served as gathering places for community events, adding to their charm.
Parke County's tourism board makes exploring its covered bridges easy with a detailed map featuring five scenic routes: red, blue, yellow, brown, and black. Each route spans between 24 and 36 miles, guiding visitors to several bridges and nearby attractions. This self-guided treasure hunt weaves through small towns, state parks, and serene rural landscapes, offering the perfect mix of adventure and sightseeing. Whether you're a history buff or simply seeking a relaxing drive through the countryside, Parke County's covered bridge routes offer an unforgettable experience for all ages.
Parke County Covered Bridge Festival and Christmas market
Parke County celebrates its covered bridges in grand style with Indiana's largest festival: the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival. Held annually in October, the 10-day event draws in an estimated 2 million visitors with a vibrant mix of food, crafts, and entertainment. While entry to the festival is free, guided shuttle bus tours — offered from Rockville Courthouse Square — provide a convenient way to visit several bridges while learning about their unique histories. These tours, which run for three hours with two routes to choose from, are ticketed and can be purchased online. It is recommended that guests bring cash with them to the event, as card payments may not always be available.
Though the covered bridges are stunning year-round, fall enhances their appeal with vibrant foliage, while the winter transforms the landscape into a snowy wonderland. In early December, the county hosts a covered bridge Christmas market in Rockville. This event includes a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, handcrafted gifts, and opportunities to support local vendors. Whether visiting during the festival or exploring on your own, Parke County's historic charm shines through every season.