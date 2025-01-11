Hidden On Indiana's Coast Is An Eerie, Dune-Filled Ghost Town With Abandoned Buildings And Beaches

Indiana, the Hoosier state, offers diverse attractions, from world-class museums in bustling cities to its utopian small towns full of creatives, and lakefront resorts surrounded by dunes. Among its most fascinating features is a high concentration of ghost towns. In a story similar to that of Indiana's Rose Island, an abandoned amusement park which is now part of Charlestown State Park, one standout is City West, an eerie, dune-covered ghost town now part of Indiana Dunes State Park. This site, also reclaimed by nature over time, offers visitors a unique blend of history and outdoor adventure.

Located within the state park's Waverly Beach on the stunning Lake Michigan coastline, the remnants of City West tell the story of a once-ambitious settlement. At its peak, the town housed around 200 residents, complete with a sawmill, homes, and even a 22-room hotel. However, financial troubles in 1837 brought construction and further development to a halt, leaving the settlement to be swallowed by shifting sands and the elements. Today, minor traces of the town's infrastructure remain, offering a fascinating glimpse into the past. Nature enthusiasts and history buffs alike can explore the dunes and imagine what could have been had fate favored this lost city.