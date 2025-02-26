An Under-The-Radar Massachusetts State Park Has Stunning Lakeside Mountain Views, Campsites & Trails

Between the offshooting trails that border Vermont and paths crawling through the woods — more than can be seen in one day — Clarksburg State Park also offers plenty of campsites for more ambitious visitors that want to take their time to explore. The park has a total of 45 campsites, all of which can accommodate RVs. Each campsite comes with a picnic table and fire pit, plus easy access to communal toilets, dish sinks, and showers. The campgrounds are open from May to October, and the park recommends reserving your campsite well in advance to secure a spot for your visit.

Once you arrive, the pond is just steps away from a majority of the campsites, and visitors rave about the cleanliness of the grassy areas and the campgrounds for their gatherings. Campers often expand their hiking exploration to seek out other paths, like the Park Trail, which ventures further into the wooded terrain, and the Vermont Line trail, which walks you directly to a small stone marking the Massachusetts-Vermont state line.

The nearby pond is a great spot for fishing, taking out the canoe, or soaking up the sun by the water on a warm summer's day. Later in the camping season, well-timed visitors will find themselves lucky enough to catch the start of the Berkshires' iconic fall foliage season in late September or early October. Adventurous winter visitors to Clarksburg State Park have even been known to snowshoe the scenic trails. No matter what time of year it is in the Berkshires, there are many ways to enjoy this unique corner of New England.