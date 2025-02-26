An Under-The-Radar Massachusetts State Park Has Stunning Lakeside Mountain Views, Campsites & Trails
The western half of Massachusetts is quite the juxtaposition to the eastern portion of the state. The Berkshires region of The Bay State is a mountainous and uncluttered departure from Boston and the busier eastern shores of Massachusetts, and one particularly underrated state park in this area is Clarksburg State Park. Located in the small western Massachusetts town of Clarksburg just minutes away from the Vermont and New York borders, the Berkshires area is both geographically and aesthetically closer to the towns of the Catskills, where Main Street and Mountain Charm mix. Visitors flying in to visit the Northwest corner of Massachusetts often access it through Albany, New York, which offers the closest international airport about a 90-minute drive away.
Stay for a day in Clarksburg and walk the park's trails that loop around Mausert Pond and are lined with wildflowers and wildlife, or stay for the weekend at one of the park's 45 campsites to explore all of the views of Vermont's Green Mountains. Clarksburg State Park offers visitors something for everyone in this secluded corner of New England. The serene settings are ideal for travelers and natural explorers searching for a state park destination tucked away from other, more urban settings.
Unlock a Berkshires experience with swimming, forests and Green Mountain vistas
The Berkshires and Clarksburg State Park are located in Massachusetts, but the location and setting are a far cry from the bustling streets found around Harvard in Cambridge or the upscale shops of Boston's Back Bay neighborhood. By car, it's almost a three-hour drive from Boston, making it more suitable as a weekend trip for visitors touring New England. Once you do get to the park, there is ample parking (currently $5 for Massachusetts residents and $20 for non-residents) in the primary lot, and guests are encouraged to bring their canoe or kayak to take out onto the waters of Mausert Pond.
The Pond Loop Trail is a great way to traverse Mausert Pond and see the park while taking in the area's stunning views. The trail is about three miles long and typically takes around two hours to complete if you stop from time to time to enjoy the mountain range views. The Pond Loop Trail connects to several other trails that wind through forests and wetlands and offers plenty of shade to keep you cool on summer days. Visitors who go in the spring and summer months will see wildflowers like azaleas and geraniums, as well as cherry trees, throughout the trail, and there are even wild blueberries you can pick off the vine. As for wildlife, there's always a variety of birds, insects, and frogs roaming near the pond area, and there are even rare reports of moose sightings in the more wooded areas of the state park.
Set up camp for a weekend retreat in The Berkshires
Between the offshooting trails that border Vermont and paths crawling through the woods — more than can be seen in one day — Clarksburg State Park also offers plenty of campsites for more ambitious visitors that want to take their time to explore. The park has a total of 45 campsites, all of which can accommodate RVs. Each campsite comes with a picnic table and fire pit, plus easy access to communal toilets, dish sinks, and showers. The campgrounds are open from May to October, and the park recommends reserving your campsite well in advance to secure a spot for your visit.
Once you arrive, the pond is just steps away from a majority of the campsites, and visitors rave about the cleanliness of the grassy areas and the campgrounds for their gatherings. Campers often expand their hiking exploration to seek out other paths, like the Park Trail, which ventures further into the wooded terrain, and the Vermont Line trail, which walks you directly to a small stone marking the Massachusetts-Vermont state line.
The nearby pond is a great spot for fishing, taking out the canoe, or soaking up the sun by the water on a warm summer's day. Later in the camping season, well-timed visitors will find themselves lucky enough to catch the start of the Berkshires' iconic fall foliage season in late September or early October. Adventurous winter visitors to Clarksburg State Park have even been known to snowshoe the scenic trails. No matter what time of year it is in the Berkshires, there are many ways to enjoy this unique corner of New England.