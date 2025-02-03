The 'Gem Of The Catskills' Is A Dreamy New York Town Seamlessly Mixing Main Street And Mountain Charm
It's amazing that within just over two hours, you can leave the bustling streets of Manhattan behind and find yourself in the calming seclusion of the mountains. That's the beauty of the Catskill Mountain Range, a rugged and majestic forested territory spanning over 700,000 acres. The region is home to many beautiful destinations, including Saugerties, aka one of America's "coolest small towns," in addition to New York's best ski resort for family getaways.
The Catskills have been a beloved vacation spot for centuries, and no place captures the region's historic charm quite like the dreamy town of Windham. The self-proclaimed "Gem of the Catskills" lives up to its reputation, with extraordinary mountain landscapes found right on its doorstep and historic roots that date back to the 18th century.
Located roughly 145 miles north of New York City along Interstate 87, Windham is easily accessible by car. Other ways to get there from the Big Apple include the Trailways bus service or Amtrak's line to Albany; however, keep in mind that the distance from Albany to Windham is around 55 miles, so you'll need to rent a car for the final stretch. Some hotels and accommodations may offer a shuttle service to transport guests to the base of the mountains, but you may want to secure reliable transportation if you plan to explore the incredible sights around and outside of town.
Windham is a historic year-round playground
Seated right in the heart of the Catskills' majestic mountainside, Windham is one of the oldest towns in the region, and its original charm has been carefully preserved to this day. Established way back in the late 1700s, it's been a beloved year-round getaway destination for centuries. The heart of Windham is its historic Main Street, lined with one-of-a-kind shops, farm-to-table restaurants, cozy B&Bs, and spas.
However, the most famous landmark is undeniably the Windham Mountain Club, a renowned public and private members' ski resort spanning 258 acres. The resort is busiest during the winter months due to its best-in-class downhill terrain. It also has a thrilling tubing park, which transforms at night with colorful lights, upbeat music, and roaring fire pits for warming up between runs. If level ground is more your speed, there are also groomed snowshoeing trails as well as "snowga" outings that combine snowshoeing and yoga into one relaxing experience. From hitting the slopes to après-ski adventures in town, it's safe to say that a winter getaway in Windham does not disappoint.
That being said, summertime is truly something special, when the surrounding Northern Catskill mountain range becomes a paradise for hiking and mountain biking. The Windham Path is a popular 1.5-mile trail on the resort grounds that meanders through woodlands and streams, revealing panoramic mountain views in every direction. On a clear day, head to the Five State Lookout observation deck to see Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and New York all at once. Plus, there are so many nearby attractions and activities that are best enjoyed in the warmer months, from winery tours to paddling through scenic whitewater rapids.
Windham is a gateway to the best of the Catskills
Windham is one of 13 towns and villages located within the picturesque region of Greene County, the area that encompasses the high Catskill Mountains and the Hudson River Valley. The region is known for being a historic year-round getaway destination, and is even considered "America's first vacationland," according to the Hudson Valley tourism website.
Minutes outside of Windham is a scenic trail network through the mountains known as the Acra Point and Batavia Kill Loop. From here you'll witness spectacular views of the Catskill's Black Dome mountains and the Hudson Valley, and the Batavia Kill river offers excellent opportunities for fishing and whitewater rafting. For a more leisurely activity, the Hudson River Greenway is an extraordinary 256-mile recreational paddling route with over 100 access sites. The closest access points to Windham are found around 26 miles away, in the town of Catskill, where you can also experience the breathtaking Hudson River Skywalk, a six-mile pedestrian walkway above the water that connects to fascinating historical sites.
Windham serves as the perfect gateway to some of the most beautiful sights in the Catskills. Just 16 miles outside of town is Kaaterskill Falls, an extremely unique New York waterfall that is among the oldest tourist attractions in the country. Also nearby is Zoom Flume Water Park, a family-friendly hot spot rated the best water park in New York. It's safe to say that adventures abound in Windham and the Catskill Mountains, no matter the season.