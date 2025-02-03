The 'Gem Of The Catskills' Is A Dreamy New York Town Seamlessly Mixing Main Street And Mountain Charm

It's amazing that within just over two hours, you can leave the bustling streets of Manhattan behind and find yourself in the calming seclusion of the mountains. That's the beauty of the Catskill Mountain Range, a rugged and majestic forested territory spanning over 700,000 acres. The region is home to many beautiful destinations, including Saugerties, aka one of America's "coolest small towns," in addition to New York's best ski resort for family getaways.

The Catskills have been a beloved vacation spot for centuries, and no place captures the region's historic charm quite like the dreamy town of Windham. The self-proclaimed "Gem of the Catskills" lives up to its reputation, with extraordinary mountain landscapes found right on its doorstep and historic roots that date back to the 18th century.

Located roughly 145 miles north of New York City along Interstate 87, Windham is easily accessible by car. Other ways to get there from the Big Apple include the Trailways bus service or Amtrak's line to Albany; however, keep in mind that the distance from Albany to Windham is around 55 miles, so you'll need to rent a car for the final stretch. Some hotels and accommodations may offer a shuttle service to transport guests to the base of the mountains, but you may want to secure reliable transportation if you plan to explore the incredible sights around and outside of town.