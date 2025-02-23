One Of America's Largest Public Rose Gardens Is A Free Floral Park In Columbus With Enchanting Pathways

A symbol of love and beauty, inspiring songs, poetry, and art, there's no flower as illustrious as the rose. From the International Rose Test Garden in Portland — the aptly-nicknamed City of Roses that's also home to a lush park with Oregon's prettiest forest trails — to the White House Rose Garden in Washington, D.C., there are plenty of gorgeous rose gardens all across America to see the floral beauties in bloom.

But if you want to visit one of the largest rose gardens in the U.S., take a journey to the city of Columbus, Ohio — where you'll also find an idyllic historic German village on the outskirts of downtown — to visit the Columbus Park of Roses.

Dating back to 1953, the stunning 13-acre garden is a vibrant wonderland comprised of over 12,000 roses. Tiptoe down picturesque paths as you explore a myriad of rose species flourishing in five different gardens. Perfect for a romantic detour, family outing, or a peaceful, floral-filled solo retreat in the heart of the city, stop and smell the roses at Columbus Park of Roses.