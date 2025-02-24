Do Shark Deterrents Actually Even Work?

Some people seek out ways to spend time with sharks and plan vacations to places like Coco Island, Costa Rica, which is known for having one of the world's best shark dives. Then, there are others who avoid the ocean altogether for fear of encountering the marine predator. Even if you're mindful of the things that attract sharks while you're swimming and snorkeling, you might still be hoping for a way to ensure that sharks don't get too close. Making eye contact with a shark can be one way to help keep it away, but there are also a variety of shark repellents on the market.

Islands spoke with Kristyn Plancarte, marine biologist and educational content creator, to get her thoughts on these devices and whether or not they have any real impact on keeping sharks away from you. There are three basic types of shark deterrents: electrical, magnetic, and chemical. Of the three, an electrical deterrent is your best bet. Plancarte tells us, "An independent study showed that some electrical deterrent devices can be effective in repelling sharks."

Sharks are particularly sensitive to electricity, and the device temporarily impacts a shark's ability to sense electric currents. This deterrent won't have any long-term impacts on the shark, as the effect wears off as the shark moves away from the device. Plancarte explains, "Some scientists have compared the effect on sharks to accidentally looking into a light momentarily for humans."