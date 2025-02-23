The Underrated Lush Park That Feels Like A Tranquil Escape To Upstate In The Middle Of New York City

When in the Big Apple, you don't have to go far to find nature. Forest Park is the third largest urban oasis in New York City's iconic Queens borough. Filled with lush canopies, many hiking and walking trails, equestrian paths and horse stables, a golf course, as well as dense oak forests, this underrated 544-acre park will transport you upstate without ever having to leave Long Island.

Forest Park was named after the vast amount of trees nestled within its grounds. Species such as northern red and scarlet oaks make up the park's dense forest. These and many other trees on the property serve as a tribute and natural monument to fallen World War I soldiers. Forest Park is also home to the Richmond Hill War Memorial, another iconic monument worth visiting.

Outdoor sports, stunning views of the ocean towards Long Island, and the leisurely nature walks available at this beautiful urban retreat make it the perfect place for escaping the hustle and bustle of New York City's world-famous streets — at least for a short while.