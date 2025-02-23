The Underrated Lush Park That Feels Like A Tranquil Escape To Upstate In The Middle Of New York City
When in the Big Apple, you don't have to go far to find nature. Forest Park is the third largest urban oasis in New York City's iconic Queens borough. Filled with lush canopies, many hiking and walking trails, equestrian paths and horse stables, a golf course, as well as dense oak forests, this underrated 544-acre park will transport you upstate without ever having to leave Long Island.
Forest Park was named after the vast amount of trees nestled within its grounds. Species such as northern red and scarlet oaks make up the park's dense forest. These and many other trees on the property serve as a tribute and natural monument to fallen World War I soldiers. Forest Park is also home to the Richmond Hill War Memorial, another iconic monument worth visiting.
Outdoor sports, stunning views of the ocean towards Long Island, and the leisurely nature walks available at this beautiful urban retreat make it the perfect place for escaping the hustle and bustle of New York City's world-famous streets — at least for a short while.
What to do in Queen's beautiful Forest Park
There are subway stations all around Forest Park, including Kew Gardens – Union Turnpike, which connects to Midtown Manhattan via the F train (expect a roughly 30-minute ride from Bryant Park and a bit of walking). Once you have reached Forest Park, the visitor center's rangers will provide you with a map to help you navigate the park's more than 5 miles of hiking trails, extensive birdwatching areas, oak and pine tree groves, and playgrounds.
Since the park is also home to several horse stables and an impressive 4 miles of equestrian trails, horseback riding is another popular activity you can partake in. A walk to Strack Pond is also recommended, as it is surrounded by beautiful gardens and lush greenery. You could also just relax and enjoy a leisurely ride on the park's carousel or partake in some birdwatching. Those interested in golfing and other outdoor sports can make use of the 110-acre golf course as well as the tennis, softball, baseball, and handball courts located at Victory Field.
The Seuffert Bandshell's free concerts are great budget-friendly outdoor activities in New York City to enjoy while at Forest Park, with most performances heating up during the spring and summer. At the bandshell, you can enjoy a family picnic as well as make use of the different surrounding facilities. Forest Park is also a pet-friendly spot perfect for strolling through nature with your furry friends. Just be sure to obey park rules and keep them on a leash where required.
Other places to enjoy near Forest Park
Forest Park is surrounded by quaint Queens neighborhoods such as Forest Hills. This neighborhood is just nine minutes away from the park by car or 18 minutes by bike, and here you'll find many international restaurants like Cabana or Il Poeta Ristorante Italiano serving Latin and Italian dishes, respectively. You can also stock up on fresh produce at the Forest Hills Greenmarket or enjoy some coffee at the Forest Café, 2 miles away from Forest Park, with many other close bakeries and shops for you to enjoy on the way.
The Queens Museum in Flushing is another great place to visit. The museum stands only 5 miles away from the park and hosts many different art exhibits — with the star of the show being a scale model of New York City's five boroughs. The museum is open Wednesdays through Fridays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission starts at around $8 per person, with discounts for students and seniors and free admission for children under 13. For those interested in science, The New York Hall of Science is located just a few steps away from the Queens Museum.
Finally, a stroll around the charming and picturesque Jackson Heights or Kew Gardens neighborhoods might also prove worth your while. Be sure to make a quick stop in Manhattan, though, as no visit to New York City would be complete without walking through America's best tourist attraction, Central Park.