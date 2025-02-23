Why You'll Want To Consider Paying Gratuities Ahead Of Time On Your Cruise

One of the perks of cruising is that your fare covers transportation, accommodation, and even drinks if you decide to pony up on a package. But don't be fooled — cruise lines are pros at sneaking in extra fees, turning your supposedly affordable getaway into a bill that stings. Want room service? Some cruise lines slap on a room service charge. Traveling solo? Get ready to pay a single supplement charge, or what some call "single occupancy fees." The one fee that's practically unavoidable, though, are gratuity fees, with major cruise lines offering the option to prepay them before you even set foot on board. And if you do get that option, grab it. Gratuities typically creep up annually — sometimes even multiple times in a year — and securing the rate ahead of time saves you from sticker shock later.

Now, if you're a first-time cruiser, gratuities may be one of the things you fail to check before booking, and the idea of tipping before you've even set sail might feel, err, backward. After all, tips are usually for good service, not an entry fee. And when you see that some gratuities run up to $25 per person per day, it's easy to feel robbed — especially if, say, you're a family of four suddenly dropping an extra $100 daily. But before you start plotting a way around it, remember: these tips don't just go to the bartender mixing your piña colada. They're split among the entire crew — the folks scrubbing sheets, prepping your buffet spread, and keeping the ship running. Obviously, they earn those tips. But if you want to save a little, prepaying is your best bet — because those rates are only going up.