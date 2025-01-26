The Best Way To Avoid The 'Single Occupancy Fees' That Seem To Punish Solo Travelers

Here's a travel puzzle: When booking a room for one person, why don't hotels charge half the rate of a double room? After all, only one person is sleeping there instead of two.

The answer is that single travelers often have to pay more because the travel standard, especially in hotels and cruise ships, is double occupancy. The way hotels see it, they lose money when only one person is occupying a space that has been costed out for two. Because of this, a solo traveler often has to pay a premium known as the "single occupancy fee" or the "single supplement." As travel blogger Cassie the Hag explains, "Solo travel is expensive if you're not mindful of how you need to spend money differently when traveling alone. With no one to share costs with, such as tours, taxis, and hotel rooms, it's certainly easy for the costs to add up quickly as solo travel."

Despite this, solo travel is one of the fastest-growing trends in the industry, especially for younger women. In its 2024 survey of travel trends, American Express found that 76% of Millennial and Gen Z travelers said they were planning solo trips. So, how can single travelers cut costs while still exploring the world on their own terms?