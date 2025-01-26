The Best Way To Avoid The 'Single Occupancy Fees' That Seem To Punish Solo Travelers
Here's a travel puzzle: When booking a room for one person, why don't hotels charge half the rate of a double room? After all, only one person is sleeping there instead of two.
The answer is that single travelers often have to pay more because the travel standard, especially in hotels and cruise ships, is double occupancy. The way hotels see it, they lose money when only one person is occupying a space that has been costed out for two. Because of this, a solo traveler often has to pay a premium known as the "single occupancy fee" or the "single supplement." As travel blogger Cassie the Hag explains, "Solo travel is expensive if you're not mindful of how you need to spend money differently when traveling alone. With no one to share costs with, such as tours, taxis, and hotel rooms, it's certainly easy for the costs to add up quickly as solo travel."
Despite this, solo travel is one of the fastest-growing trends in the industry, especially for younger women. In its 2024 survey of travel trends, American Express found that 76% of Millennial and Gen Z travelers said they were planning solo trips. So, how can single travelers cut costs while still exploring the world on their own terms?
Options for traveling solo, together
An easy way to cut costs is to book your trip with an agency that specializes in solo travel. Radha Vyas was so frustrated by her experience as a single traveler on a group tour to Cambodia that she decided to set up her own company catering to single travelers in their 30s and 40s. "I didn't want to go backpacking around the world," she explains on the Flash Pack website, "I just wanted an authentic holiday with the chance to meet local people." Flash Pack connects its solo travelers to match them up for destination experiences while helping them avoid paying the "single supplement." As Vyas explains it in another post, "You should be rewarded for having the courage to travel solo without a single supplement. That's why we pair you up with someone awesome so you don't have to pay it."
Not everyone is up for sharing a room with strangers, though, and there is a growing market of tour agencies that offer private rooms without the single supplement. Canadian travel agency Just You specializes in designing solo travel for small groups, with private rooms guaranteed. No waiting for the bathroom! Road Scholar is another option that offers experiential learning tours for mature travelers (50+) featuring private rooms at no extra cost. As with any tour, the key is finding one that fits your vibe, whether it's adventure, luxury, or cultural immersion.
Single rooms for solo travelers
Not everyone loves a tour, however, and sometimes, you need a place to unplug and relax — alone — without being charged double for the privilege. Fortunately, some vacation destinations now offer rooms without the single supplement, even all-inclusive resorts. During the off-season, some Club Med resorts offer single rooms without any supplement; for solo travelers wanting to book in high season, there is often a supplement, but at a discount.
In Europe, many budget hotels offer smaller rooms with a single bed for solo travelers. Meininger Hotels have single rooms for less than a double room in many European cities, and Z Hotels in the UK also has single-room offerings in some locations. For those willing to share bathrooms and space, hostels offer rock-bottom prices for a single bunk bed shared between travelers. European hostel chain The People offers single-sex 4-bed rooms with a private bathroom in some of Europe's most expensive city centers.
Finally, look for destinations that are friendly to those who vacation alone. Berlin was recently ranked as the best destination for solo travel, with affordable options in a city brimming with activities. Similarly, Taiwan's capital, Taipei, has been touted as one of the safest destinations in the world to take a solo trip. That said, wherever you head while unaccompanied, take extra precautions, such as emergency contacts and medical information in case you get sick. With a little preparation, traveling on your own can be rewarding — and reasonably priced.