A Small Lakeside Town In Maine Is An Idyllic Escape For Stunning Natural Scenery And Cozy Diners
When the stresses of daily life pile up, it's comforting to know that there are places in the world like Hartland, Maine. Incorporated around 1820, Hartland is a blink-and-you-miss-it town of 1,700 in the middle of the state at the confluence of routes 23, 43, 151, and 152. It's under an hour from the closest international airport, in the lesser-known town of Bangor; one hour from the coast in Belfast; and under two hours from the Canadian border. Maine's coastline is justly popular, but the state is large and has a whopping 6,000 lakes, so there are many areas to explore. If you want to get off the beaten path yet still have a rejuvenating water experience without crowds, head inland to Hartland's crown jewel, Great Moose Lake. Here, people fish for largemouth bass instead of lobster and dip in the clear lake instead of the Atlantic Ocean.
With stunning natural scenery, this small lakeside town is an idyllic escape and a four-season destination. You might think of Maine only as a summer vacation spot due to its harsh winters, but imagine all the acres of untouched wilderness with forested hills bedecked in the golden hues of fall. Maine also has ski resorts, snowmobiling trails, and plenty of activities to choose from no matter the weather. Make sure you know the weather ahead of your visit and learn the best time of year to visit Maine based on your interests.
Spending time in Hartland, Maine
There are some points of interest in town, but Hartland's principal draw is Great Moose Lake. In warmer weather, rent a jet ski or fishing boat and spend the day on the peaceful lake, which is bordered by Hartland, St. Albans, Harmony, and Athens. Head to the boat launch off Great Moose Drive and try your luck for stocked brook trout, smallmouth bass, and white perch, among numerous species that thrive in the pristine water. Sometimes the lake is referred to locally as Moose Pond or by its sections, Upper Lake and Lower Lake, which are divided by the Narrows. You can find bald eagles here as well as black terns, loons, and other waterfowl. Deer and moose draw hunters. This lake has a rich history of camps – retreats where families and friends gathered to swim, hunt, and enjoy the lazy days of summer in the cool Maine lakes region. Some of these cottages can still be spotted on its shores. In winter, Hartland visitors can enjoy ice fishing and snowmobiling.
You can't miss the 24,000-square-foot Irving Tanning Community Center where locals come for bingo, kids' sports, and live music, in a building named for one of New England's former biggest tanneries. Several historic churches include active Baptist and Methodist congregations and there's a Family Dollar Store. Golfers will want to drive 10 minutes to the nine-hole J.W. Parks Golf Course, which has a driving range, restaurant, and simulators.
Where to eat and stay around Hartland, Maine
Mammies Grill is the place to go for a hearty breakfast or footlong lobster roll. Twitchell Garden Kitchen and Winery is a cozy spot with homemade wine and food ranging from cupcakes to manicotti, though it's only open Fridays and Saturdays. For house-roasted coffee and beer brewed on the premises, stop by the tasting room Wednesday through Sunday at Bryant's Brewing.
Local well-reviewed diners cater to travelers on the road at all times of the day. Visit Shelby's Café and Bakery on Hartland Road in St. Albans, which is open Wednesday through Sunday and serves dishes like cinnamon raisin French toast and local pan-fried trout. Enjoy biscuits and gravy at the Newport Diner, or order an omelet from the Good & Plenty 2 Restaurant in nearby Madison. Ken's Restaurant serves traditional lunch fare and opens most days at 11 a.m., and Alice's Restaurant in Skowhegan has charming biker diner vibes.
You can find Great Moose Lake cabin rentals on sites like VRBO and Blue Pillow, but for a hosted stay, try a charming bed and breakfast 16 miles away in Dexter. The Taylor Edes Inn has a handful of room options and amenities including a hot tub. Or head 14 miles south to Canaan where Silverton Sporting Ranch has three cabins surrounded by 400 acres of woods. Spend your days fly fishing, hunting, or testing your aim with sporting clays, and choose to cook what you catch on your own grill or head to the main lodge for your meals. Those with RVs or who want to camp in May through October should consider Fogg Brook Resort, just 7 miles away in Palmyra. You'll never get bored here with an 18-hole golf course, swimming pool, and facilities for badminton, table tennis, and gaga ball, plus Foggy's Pub. After your vacation in Hartland, head an hour north for more outdoor adventure on Maine's largest lake.