A Small Lakeside Town In Maine Is An Idyllic Escape For Stunning Natural Scenery And Cozy Diners

When the stresses of daily life pile up, it's comforting to know that there are places in the world like Hartland, Maine. Incorporated around 1820, Hartland is a blink-and-you-miss-it town of 1,700 in the middle of the state at the confluence of routes 23, 43, 151, and 152. It's under an hour from the closest international airport, in the lesser-known town of Bangor; one hour from the coast in Belfast; and under two hours from the Canadian border. Maine's coastline is justly popular, but the state is large and has a whopping 6,000 lakes, so there are many areas to explore. If you want to get off the beaten path yet still have a rejuvenating water experience without crowds, head inland to Hartland's crown jewel, Great Moose Lake. Here, people fish for largemouth bass instead of lobster and dip in the clear lake instead of the Atlantic Ocean.

With stunning natural scenery, this small lakeside town is an idyllic escape and a four-season destination. You might think of Maine only as a summer vacation spot due to its harsh winters, but imagine all the acres of untouched wilderness with forested hills bedecked in the golden hues of fall. Maine also has ski resorts, snowmobiling trails, and plenty of activities to choose from no matter the weather. Make sure you know the weather ahead of your visit and learn the best time of year to visit Maine based on your interests.