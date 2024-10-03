Outdoor Adventure Awaits At This Little-Known Town On The Shores Of Maine's Largest Lake

Most of Greenville's visitors use the town as a base camp for Moosehead Lake. The sprawling lake clocks in at 40 miles long and 22 miles wide, its many arms curling into the nearby forest to create coves that make it feel even more expansive. You'll also find tributaries that connect it to the nearby Indian Pond and Brassua Lake, giving you further options for exploration. If you want to get out on the water, stop by the local Boom Chain Boat Rentals to snag a pontoon. Pricing varies, but expect to pay around $400 for a 10-person boat. For something more affordable, you can rent kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards at Moosehead Area Rentals.

Moosehead Lake can also be enjoyed from the shore, as its many coves make for great fishing spots. You'll typically be angling for brook trout and lake trout, though smallmouth bass and other species thrive in nearby lakes and ponds. Regardless of how you spend your time around Moosehead Lake, you'll be treated to dramatic views of Mount Kineo. The mountain rises 1,789 feet out of the lake and can be seen from most spots on the water. Once you're ready to call it a night, you can check it at the quaint Greenville Inn & Cottages, which is located just one block from downtown Greenville and Moosehead Lake.