Outdoor Adventure Awaits At This Little-Known Town On The Shores Of Maine's Largest Lake
There's no shortage of outdoor adventures to be found in Maine. The state is one of the least-populated in the United States, so instead of bustling cities, you'll find the rolling Appalachian Mountains, densely packed forests, and rocky shorelines taking up almost every square inch of the landscape. But while much of Maine offers untamed wilderness, the little-known town of Greenville is a particularly great spot to enjoy scenic lake views and empty hiking trails.
Greenville is located on Moosehead Lake, the largest lake in the state. Tucked in a cove on the lake's southern shores, most visitors fly into the underrated city of Bangor before making the 1.5-hour drive north to the small town of less than 1,500 residents. The rustic hamlet isn't home to fancy restaurants or luxury hotels like Maine's Chebeague Island, but if you love the great outdoors, the sleepy town of Greenville is bursting with options. From getting out on the water to exploring local hiking trails, it's impossible to be bored in this gem of a vacation destination.
Explore the icy waters of Moosehead Lake
Most of Greenville's visitors use the town as a base camp for Moosehead Lake. The sprawling lake clocks in at 40 miles long and 22 miles wide, its many arms curling into the nearby forest to create coves that make it feel even more expansive. You'll also find tributaries that connect it to the nearby Indian Pond and Brassua Lake, giving you further options for exploration. If you want to get out on the water, stop by the local Boom Chain Boat Rentals to snag a pontoon. Pricing varies, but expect to pay around $400 for a 10-person boat. For something more affordable, you can rent kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards at Moosehead Area Rentals.
Moosehead Lake can also be enjoyed from the shore, as its many coves make for great fishing spots. You'll typically be angling for brook trout and lake trout, though smallmouth bass and other species thrive in nearby lakes and ponds. Regardless of how you spend your time around Moosehead Lake, you'll be treated to dramatic views of Mount Kineo. The mountain rises 1,789 feet out of the lake and can be seen from most spots on the water. Once you're ready to call it a night, you can check it at the quaint Greenville Inn & Cottages, which is located just one block from downtown Greenville and Moosehead Lake.
Greenville is a hiker's paradise
The biggest lake in Maine isn't the only reason to pay a visit to Greenville, as a wealth of hiking trails can be found scattered throughout the landscape. Mount Kineo State Park is a popular choice for visitors, as it lets you climb to the top of the mountain to enjoy one of the best views in the area. Note that the park is only accessible by boat, with a shuttle running from the neighboring town of Rockwood. Once you arrive, however, you'll be greeted with 800 acres of untouched forest — consider camping at one of its remote campsites if you want a true adventure.
If you're not interested in jumping on a boat to go hiking, you can drive north nine miles from Greenville to Lily Bay State Park. Inside the park is Rowell Cove and Dunn Point Trail, which takes you on a gentle four-mile trek along the rugged shores of Moosehead Lake. Visit during the winter, and you'll find five miles of groomed cross-country skiing trails. Both Lily Bay State Park and Mount Kineo State Park charge entrance fees, so check prices before showing up at their gates. Visitors flying into Bangor should also swing by the postcard-worthy Acadia National Park during their trip, as it's just about an hour outside the city.