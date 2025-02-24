A Historic Isolated Idaho Town Is One Of The Closest True Escapes Into Nature In The Lower 48

One of Idaho's best-kept secrets is the tiny, historic town of Elk City, the perfect place for an adventurous escape into nature. The town of less than 300 is situated deep in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, in the heart of north central Idaho, at the end of the curvy State Highway 14. The drive into town is gorgeous, as it largely follows picturesque river valleys and winding mountain roads into the Idaho backcountry for over 4 hours from Spokane, Washington, and Missoula, Montana, the closest major cities. If you prefer to fly, the nearest commercial airport is two-and-a-half hours away in Lewiston, a charming town in its own right nestled on a pair of rivers.

Much like other isolated destinations in the west, Elk City lies far off the beaten path and offers a true off-the-grid experience for an authentic outdoor adventure. The town is the jumping-off point for the Magruder Corridor, a one-of-a-kind road in between 3.5 million acres of wilderness, an area twice as large as Rhode Island and Delaware combined. Moreover, Elk City is a stone's throw from natural hot springs and excellent hiking, fishing, and hunting in every direction.

Elk City was founded in 1861 during the Pierce, Idaho, gold rush, and has a storied history. The town quickly boomed at the turn of the 20th century as a hub for prospectors, then burned in 1930, leaving very little and few people behind. However, unlike Custer, an abandoned Idaho mining town where the Wild West meets ghostly charm, Elk City managed to survive. For nearly 60 years, Elk City largely became dependent on timber, however since the town's sawmill closed in 2004, it has become more well-known as a tourist destination for all seasons.