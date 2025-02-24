A Historic Isolated Idaho Town Is One Of The Closest True Escapes Into Nature In The Lower 48
One of Idaho's best-kept secrets is the tiny, historic town of Elk City, the perfect place for an adventurous escape into nature. The town of less than 300 is situated deep in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, in the heart of north central Idaho, at the end of the curvy State Highway 14. The drive into town is gorgeous, as it largely follows picturesque river valleys and winding mountain roads into the Idaho backcountry for over 4 hours from Spokane, Washington, and Missoula, Montana, the closest major cities. If you prefer to fly, the nearest commercial airport is two-and-a-half hours away in Lewiston, a charming town in its own right nestled on a pair of rivers.
Much like other isolated destinations in the west, Elk City lies far off the beaten path and offers a true off-the-grid experience for an authentic outdoor adventure. The town is the jumping-off point for the Magruder Corridor, a one-of-a-kind road in between 3.5 million acres of wilderness, an area twice as large as Rhode Island and Delaware combined. Moreover, Elk City is a stone's throw from natural hot springs and excellent hiking, fishing, and hunting in every direction.
Elk City was founded in 1861 during the Pierce, Idaho, gold rush, and has a storied history. The town quickly boomed at the turn of the 20th century as a hub for prospectors, then burned in 1930, leaving very little and few people behind. However, unlike Custer, an abandoned Idaho mining town where the Wild West meets ghostly charm, Elk City managed to survive. For nearly 60 years, Elk City largely became dependent on timber, however since the town's sawmill closed in 2004, it has become more well-known as a tourist destination for all seasons.
Ride the Magruder Corridor near Elk City
Elk City's can't-miss attraction is the drive of a lifetime on the Magruder Corridor in late summer. This wilderness road opens access to over 100 miles of pristine natural glory with little human impact between Red River, just east of Elk City, and Darby, Montana. In the early days of Elk City, this route served as a key supply route between Elk City and Montana. Later, the road was improved by the Civilian Conservation Corps during the Great Depression, and designated in 1980 as the Magruder Corridor. The road is not paved, and, at times, is just wide enough for a truck to crawl through a turn. Take it slow and drive no more than about 15 miles per hour. Be sure to bring a saw to clear fallen trees and a spare tire as It's a long walk to the closest mechanic.
Most travelers take at least two days to drive and leisurely stop and explore. Along your journey, there are no services (gas, hotels, restaurants) on the road, however, there are plenty of places to stop and hike, fish, and camp. In town, the Elk City General Store has quirky souvenirs and the basics you need for your trip.
An oversized vehicle or a trailer will likely not make it, but smaller 4x4s such as Jeeps, smaller pickup trucks, UTVs, and motorcycles, should have no problems with the road. Follow simple road trip packing hacks like ensuring you have a charger and a cooler full of food and beverages. Also, be sure to fill your tanks and stock up on gas in Grangeville or Kooskia. Elk City's single gas station has closed and reopened several times in the past few years.
Take a trip to the past in Elk City
Visitors entering Elk City will be reminded of the town's storied past and future potential. Over a century ago, the former city of over 2,000 residents was as full of gold then as it is tall tales today. After the Civil War started in 1861, miners named the first mining district around Elk City "Union." The next year, just up the road, the town of Dixie was named in honor of Dixie, Georgia. Stop by the Elk City Hotel to hear more about the town's past and peruse a collection of local relics including ore, mining tools, and even a pair of Chinese slippers. At one time, Elk City surprisingly had a larger population of Chinese miners than Caucasians.
Venture to any of the former nearby gold towns such as Orogrande and you may find artifacts of the past. Dilapidated buildings, machinery, bottles, nails, cans, and tailings (rock piles) all mark where prospectors continued their feverish search for gold. Some of the best evidence of gold mines is along the American River just north of Elk City and the South Fork of the Clearwater River along Highway 14.
Travelers missing a taste of home have plenty of options for accommodations in local AirBnBs or VRBOs, along with the Elk City Hotel and the South Fork Junction Lodge. Of course, there are plenty of official and unofficial camping spots. Riders Rest has hot showers, water, power, and Wi-Fi so you can get caught up on your email. Many visitors prefer to camp, especially on long summer weekends along nearby Leggett Creek off Highway 14 or in a shady pulloff along the American River.
Four seasons of outdoor fun in Elk City
Unspoiled outdoor recreation in Elk City starts in the winter and ends in the fall. The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest has hundreds of miles of groomed trails and tons of powder for excellent snowmobiling and cross-country skiing. Major snowmobile trails in the area are easy to access off Highway 14, as is the Elk City Wagon Road, the original route to Elk City.
Visitors to Elk City aren't the only ones making a trek. Idaho's beautiful and mighty salmon and steelhead swim hundreds of miles up the Columbia and Snake River systems to spawn at their birthplace each spring, summer, and fall. During the peaks of fishing season, anglers will line up along the banks of the South Fork of the Clearwater River near Elk City to reel in an incredible catch weighing over 20 pounds. Be sure to check local fishing reports to see how far the fish are up the river. Idaho Fish and Game is strict and often stops to check for fishing licenses. Be sure to have a license and the appropriate salmon or steelhead tag if you put a pole in the water.
Summer in Elk City is the peak of the tourism season, with Elk City Days in early August being a sought-after event for locals and visitors alike. Summers are normally hot and dry, though you'll likely see deer grazing in the large Elk Creek meadow in the mornings or around twilight. At night, the dark, clear skies around Elk City make for excellent stargazing.