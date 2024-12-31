The Wild West Meets Ghostly Charm In An Abandoned Idaho Town With Timeless Beauty

About nine miles down a small forest road, between Stanley and Challis in central Idaho, lies the old mining town of Custer. It is nestled in thick swathes of Challis National Forest evergreens and surrounded by the Pioneer Mountains and Sawtooth range, the awe-inspiring Idaho mountains southwest of the town. In its heyday, Custer's population swelled to around 600 people — but now it lies empty, the houses abandoned, and the equipment rusted and in disrepair. Custer now holds no residents, only history — and here, in this charming ghost town, you can learn about the trials and tribulations of those who yearned for fortune during the Gold Rush years.

As you wander down the road of this one-street town, you'll see the welcoming white façade of the Empire Saloon, which beckoned weary miners inside to either drown their sorrows or celebrate their good luck with hard spirits — but libations are no longer served at this establishment, only souvenirs to help visitors remember a bygone era. A poker table can also be seen, riddled with bullets from an unknown dispute — a sobering reminder that this was the Wild West: The work was hard, the future uncertain, and tempers flared hot.

In the center of Custer, you'll find the large, high-ceilinged sunny schoolhouse, where children gathered to learn while their parents toiled at home or in the mines. The building also served as a social and spiritual meeting place for the town's adults — anything from worship services to dances were held within these four wooden walls. These Saturday night events were highly anticipated and attracted attendees from far and wide, who came by wagon, horse, or on foot to eat, drink, socialize, and dance until the wee hours of the morning.