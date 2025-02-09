A Charming Idaho Town At The Intersection Of Two Rivers Is Teeming With History And Scenic Trails
Here's something for your next trivia night: the furthest inland Pacific port in the United States is Lewiston, Idaho. This charming city sits at the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers and is nearly unmatched when it comes to tying history, hiking, and adventure together. Tucked away in the warm "Banana Belt" of the inland northwest, Lewiston was founded in 1861 as Idaho's first territorial capital city during a gold rush (and nearly became a ghost town soon after). It evolved over the centuries, and today it is an off-the-beaten-path recreation destination for travelers looking for an unmatched blend of historical and outdoor trails, local culture, food, and real adventure. Although only about 35,000 people live in the city, Lewiston has many amenities, restaurants, and chain stores normally found in larger cities, in addition to many parks and a historic downtown. A major employer in the area is Potlach, which operates a large paper mill; depending on the wind direction and time of year, the air around the area can smell.
Long before the humble spud made the state famous, two of America's most famous explorers, Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, trekked into Idaho across the Continental Divide in the late summer of 1805. After surviving a summer snowstorm, nearly starving to death, and being saved by a Nez Perce woman named Watkueis, the explorers continued the next phase of their journey -– a treacherous canoe trip down the Clearwater and Snake Rivers with the help of the Nez Perce tribe. Today, Lewiston sits near where Lewis and Clark camped one night along the Clearwater River on October 10, 1805, during their long adventure west. It is a jumping-off point both for trails of the past and for incredible hiking and adventures in Hells Canyon.
Take the scenic route to Lewiston
Despite being a small city, Lewiston Airport receives daily flights from both Seattle and Salt Lake City on Delta Airlines. However, taking the scenic route will leave drivers impressed by Idaho's pure nature and rugged beauty, whether making a 2-hour drive south of Coeur d'Alene, a 4-hour drive west of Missoula, Montana, or the 5-hour trip north from Boise. From Boise, the prettiest drive is along the Payette River, up State Highway 55 through the picturesque mountain towns of Cascade, Donnelly, and McCall, situated on Payette Lake. Continuing north, drive through Idaho's whitewater capital of Riggins, then venture up White Bird Hill, the site of a major battle between the Nez Perce and the U.S. Army in 1877. After climbing the hill, travelers will cross through the rolling hills over the windswept Camas Prairie into Lewiston. It's an absolutely beautiful drive with plenty of places to stop, stretch, and learn about Idaho's fascinating history.
From the idyllic lakeside mountain town of Coeur d'Alene, where you can ski and hit the beach the same day, head south on US 95. As you sail across the Palouse, you'll pass over gorgeous rolling hills and some of the most fertile soil in North America. You'll also pass the college town of Moscow, home to the University of Idaho. Closer to Lewiston, the landscape will change and open up as you drop down to the city below. Be sure to have your camera ready!
Adventurers coming over from Montana will take a route the spot where Lewis and Clark crossed the Lolo Pass. US Highway 12 is an iconic road trip in itself. In this part of the country, you can't miss this drive up the picturesque Lochsa (pronounced lock-saw) River, especially in the summer. Be sure to gas up before leaving Lolo, Montana, and don't forget to set your watch back an hour. North Idaho is on Pacific Time.
Trails of the past along walking trails in Lewiston
In addition to following the Lewis and Clark expedition trail through North Central Idaho, travelers would be hard-pressed to find a trail not to call their own. The North Central Idaho region has incredible beauty and hundreds of miles of maintained and unmaintained trails for hiking, biking, horseback riding, and getting deep into the beautiful and diverse nature of the Gem State.
Just outside of town is Hells Gate State Park. Hells Canyon, the deepest canyon in North America, was formed by massive floods 15,000 years ago. Later, the area became a Nez Perce fishing village. Today, it hosts a small museum and state park with excellent and well-maintained looping trail networks, as well as campsites and cabins for rent. As you walk, watch out for rattlesnakes, and bring plenty of water. The temperature can be over 100 degrees in the hot and dry summer months. Entry access starts at $7 per vehicle for Idaho residents.
Within the city, Lewiston maintains a 13-mile-long walking path, the Lewiston Levee Parkway, which follows the Snake River from Hells Gate State Park past Steelhead Park on the north side of the city. As you walk, you'll pass historical signs and markers referencing the past, including contributions that the city's large Chinese community made during the gold rush.
Hair-raising adventures in North Central Idaho
While Lewiston is far away from some of America's best amusement parks, it has its own hair-raising local attraction that's perfect for the whole family: jet boating. Lewiston is considered the "jet boat capital of the world." The city sits just a few miles from the mouth of Hells Canyon, offering plenty of options for travelers to make half-day or single-day trips into some of the most beautiful and rugged land in North America. Lewiston is home to many companies including Snake River Adventures, River Quest Excursions, and Snake Dancer Excursions, which all offer similar tour options, ranging from thrilling to relaxing. As you head up the river, you may see local wildlife, including bears and bighorn sheep, as well as deer along the canyons. The best time to visit is during the late spring and early summer months when the water is still relatively high and the temperatures are less intense. Be sure to dress in quick-drying layers; you will get wet!
Idaho's dynamic and wild history makes for incredible ghostly adventures. Lewiston is located where the Wild West meets ghostly, rugged charm in Idaho, and the city came of age in a time of rough miners, wild saloons, and scorn for the law. The city has a one-of-a-kind ghost tour hosted by Idaho History Tours, taking visitors on a spooky and eerie walk through the past. On the trip, explore some of downtown's creepiest buildings, including the former Episcopal Methodist Church and the Lewis Clark Hotel. The tour also includes a trip down a haunted passageway that may have been used by minorities to walk from building to building, because they were not allowed to use front doors.
A traveler's biggest surprises from Lewiston
Even if you don't go on a ghost tour, there is one thing that will shock you; the quality and diversity of local cuisines and wine in the region. Much of Idaho is a secret wine lover's paradise, including the Lewis Clark Valley around Lewiston. The city is home to some of the first vineyards in the Pacific Northwest and has since become the hub of a thriving wine industry. Lewiston and the neighboring Palouse region produce an incredible variety of wines, including Chardonnay, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Riesling, Malbec, Tempranillo, and Viognier. Travelers looking to savor a glass and a sunset don't have to go far; head northeast of Lewiston to the Rivaura Estate, a family-run and award-winning winery. Tastings are available from Wednesday through Sunday and are $10 per person.
Downtown Lewiston is home to many local restaurants, cafés, and wine cellars as well. Savor your favorite coffee from The Blue Lantern Coffee House or Mystic Cafe as you take in the sights during the afternoon, or head over to Jovinea Cellars to sample their locally renowned wines and chocolate in their tasting room. Reservations aren't needed as long as you visit between 11:00 am and 6:00 pm on Friday and Saturday.
Lewiston's growing microbrew scene means that beer fans will also have little trouble finding a pint and great times to go along with it. Groundwork Brewing is located on the western edge of downtown on Snake River Avenue, and is locally known for a variety of great beers and pizzas. Roosters Landing, across the river in neighboring Clarkston, is also a local favorite with a full selection of beers and classic bar food, as well as private igloos available for rent on the outdoor patio. How cool is that?