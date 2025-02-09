A Charming Idaho Town At The Intersection Of Two Rivers Is Teeming With History And Scenic Trails

Here's something for your next trivia night: the furthest inland Pacific port in the United States is Lewiston, Idaho. This charming city sits at the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers and is nearly unmatched when it comes to tying history, hiking, and adventure together. Tucked away in the warm "Banana Belt" of the inland northwest, Lewiston was founded in 1861 as Idaho's first territorial capital city during a gold rush (and nearly became a ghost town soon after). It evolved over the centuries, and today it is an off-the-beaten-path recreation destination for travelers looking for an unmatched blend of historical and outdoor trails, local culture, food, and real adventure. Although only about 35,000 people live in the city, Lewiston has many amenities, restaurants, and chain stores normally found in larger cities, in addition to many parks and a historic downtown. A major employer in the area is Potlach, which operates a large paper mill; depending on the wind direction and time of year, the air around the area can smell.

Long before the humble spud made the state famous, two of America's most famous explorers, Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, trekked into Idaho across the Continental Divide in the late summer of 1805. After surviving a summer snowstorm, nearly starving to death, and being saved by a Nez Perce woman named Watkueis, the explorers continued the next phase of their journey -– a treacherous canoe trip down the Clearwater and Snake Rivers with the help of the Nez Perce tribe. Today, Lewiston sits near where Lewis and Clark camped one night along the Clearwater River on October 10, 1805, during their long adventure west. It is a jumping-off point both for trails of the past and for incredible hiking and adventures in Hells Canyon.