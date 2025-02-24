One Of Central America's Top Surf Destinations Is A Small But Thriving Party Town With Unmatched Sunsets

If you, like many others, were called to El Tunco because of its legendary riptides, then look no further than La Bocana beach. Here you'll find the best waves in all of El Salvador, with a beach shore that feeds from the mouth of the Rio Grande. Waves reach up to 10 feet high, making this a powerful point break, sometimes with wave tunnels, perfect for the advanced surfer. The weather ranges from 73 degrees to 90 throughout the year, meaning water activities are possible all year round. If you're a first-timer or are heading to El Tunco without a board, you'll find plenty of surf rental places, as well as surf schools and teachers, ready to show you the ropes. For seriously advanced surfers, El Sunzal offers the largest waves on the Salvadoran coast, with mythical waves reaching heights of 25 feet, said to have been conquered by only the bravest surfers. However, there is a quieter side of the beach, with less intimidating waves that are great for beginners or intermediates. Stingrays, sea turtles and many varieties of fish and birds can be seen at Sunzal, while witnessing a sunset here is said to be a spiritual experience.

El Tunco is one of the most well-known beach party destinations in the whole of Latin America, with famed parties extending throughout the beaches and well into the night. Weekends are known to be vibrant and energetic, and if you're looking for a fiesta, it's recommended to stay at Papaya Lodge or Canuck's Guest House, two backpacker hostels that organize various social events and pre-party drinks. You'll find the best parties at La Guitarra, a local spot that has regular live music events and overlooks the ocean. Barba Blanca is the best pit stop for cocktails, while Beach Life starts its DJ sets at 8 p.m. and goes on till late. Here you'll find the loudest music in El Tunco and a dance floor that fills up with people from all walks of life.